Viral video shows man who served in the Marine Corps shutting down an armed robbery

A video of a man who served in the U.S. Marine Corps shutting down a would-be armed robbery went viral this week.

According to a press release from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Chevron in the city of Yuma, Arizona, on Wednesday.

When they arrived, deputies were told that multiple suspects entered the store, and one was armed with a handgun. The suspect who was armed can be seen in security footage released by the sheriff's office approaching the man who said he previously served in the Marine Corps.

But the man quickly reached out and disarmed the individual with a gun. He can be seen in the video footage pushing him toward the ground.

“The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped,” the press release said. “The customer was able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.”

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to USA TODAY that the customer’s name is James Kilcer.

The suspect who was detained is a juvenile and was not named by authorities. Officials are still searching for the other two suspects.

Deputies reached out to the Kilcer to ask “how he was able to take control of the situation.”

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” he responded, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

Security footage of the incident has been shared across social media platforms and has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide additional information on the case to USA TODAY.

