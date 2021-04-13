Viral Video Shows Man With Swastika Tattoo Punching Asian Man at White Lives Matter Rally

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

An alleged white supremacist with a swastika tattoo has been charged with fighting in public after punching an Asian man at a White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach, California.

What happened: The incident began on Sunday when the Asian man, identified as Santa Ana resident Triet Tran, 36, approached Andrew Nilsen, 38, a resident of Huntington Beach, according to Raw Story.


  • “I want to understand why you hate me so much,” Tran told Nilsen, as shown in the video posted by producer and live streamer Andrew Kimmel on Twitter.

  • “If you're strong enough to stand for your beliefs," Tran said, "then speak to me."

  • Nilsen refused to acknowledge Tran's comments and questions. With his hands behind his back, Tran pressed on.

  • Tran eventually stepped in front of Nilsen, and the two men collided.

  • After pushing Tran away, Nilsen punched him in the face in the presence of police officers.





The aftermath: In a video posted by Instagram user Vishal Pratap Singh, an Asian officer declares that he saw Tran step in front of Nilsen.




 











View this post on Instagram
























 

A post shared by Vishal Pratap Singh (@vishal.p.singh)





  • Singh calls out the officers, accusing them of defending Nilsen even though they saw him punch Tran.

  • In another video posted by Singh, one of the officers escorts Nilsen to a less crowded area while patting his back.

  • The officer then says, "Thank you, brother," to Nilsen before handcuffing him.




  • Although Tran asked the police to charge his attacker with assault, Nilsen was only charged with fighting in public.

  • Singh shared in one of his Instagram posts that Tran was also arrested.


About the rally: Around 500 people gathered at the recent White Lives Matter rally on Sunday, Los Angeles Times reported.

  • What started as a peaceful gathering turned chaotic once supporters and protestors of the movement began to clash.

  • The LAPD arrested 12 people at the rally.

  • Two people were accused of using amplified sound, and authorities discovered a metal baton, pepper spray and a knife in one attendee's backpack.


NextShark has reached out to the Huntington Police Department for further comment and will update this story accordingly.

Feature Image via Raw Story

