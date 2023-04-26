Viral video shows mother, daughter beaten by mob on Ga. beach during massive spring break party

The Tybee Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a mother and daughter were beaten during the unpermitted 2023 Orange Crush event.

According to police, the pair were beaten and robbed on the beach by multiple individuals.

Since the event, a video of the attack has gone viral, prompting police to take to social media asking for help in identifying everyone involved.

“Many of you have since brought that video to the attention of our agency while expressing your shock and disgust that such a thing could happen on the island. We share in both your disappointment and concern,” the police department stated.

Police said an arrest warrant for one person involved has been issued, but because the event hosted people who traveled as far away as New York and Maryland, officials are struggling to identify others.

“Only by working together can we continue to make Tybee Island a safer place to live, work and play,” said officials.

If you or someone you know can identify the people involved, or if you have any other pertinent information to share, we ask that you contact Detective TJ LeGuin by calling (912)786-5600 or by sending an email to tleguin@cityoftybee.gov.

