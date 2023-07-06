Viral Video Shows Nissan Armada Getting Stuck in 3000-Year-Old Drive-Through Tree

oclaguna999/TikTok

There’s nothing wrong with critiquing the automotive industry’s penchant for making cars wider and bigger. Certainly, those takes recently exploded out of the woodwork when a TikTok video surfaced of a Nissan Armada passing through, and getting stuck in the Shrine Drive-Thru Tree in Myers Flat, California. The Armada’s nose is nearly out of the tree tunnel, but it looks like the car is a little too far to one side, scraping the vehicle’s A-pillar against the hundreds-of-year-old tree.



No doubt, it’s a sight for sore eyes, and it’s attracted the ire of internet denizens and irritated commenters alike. “Maybe not being able to complete the American rite of driving through a huge tree will make people aware cars are getting too big,” wrote one Twitter user. The video has set off a range of anti-car folks decrying the age of the SUV, and the integration of vehicles in natural spaces.

There’s no arguing that the Nissan Armada is nothing but a behemoth of a car, but this might not be the car’s fault. The Shrine Drive-Thru Tree is small, but according to the official website, the opening is 7 feet wide, and 7 feet high. The Nissan Armada is about 6.5 feet wide, including its mirrors. It would definitely be a tight squeeze, but the Armada can definitely fit with ease.



Yet, judging from the driver’s seemingly unfamiliarity with the vehicle’s girth, and the Shrine Drive Thru’s status as a tourist attraction, I’ll bet that this was a rental of some sort. Hope they sprung for the extra insurance to repair that cracked mirror.

You Might Also Like