Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman

Atlanta police are explaining why an officer felt the need to use force while arresting a woman.

Tonight, police are responding to a viral video where an officer used force while arresting a woman.

The incident happened Sunday night as officers were patrolling Shady Valley Park in Northeast Atlanta.

The video shows the woman being thrown to the ground.

APD is saying the officer saw the woman and man in the park after hours.

The officer wanted to issue a ticket that would require the woman to sign and that is where the viral video begins.

“I know but I’m going to sign the ticket,” the woman says. ‘Put your hands behind your back,” Officer Brooks said.

“Mr. Brooks, I’m going to sign the ticket.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times in the past 24 hours, showing Angel Guice trying to speak with an officer who was attempting to arrest her.

Just seconds later, she is thrown to the ground, and her hair wrap ripped off in the process.

“I’m so scared my God,” Guice is heard saying in the video. The video was shot by her male friend whom she met in the park.

Now, APD has released the officer’s body camera video of the incident.

“What’s going on, how are y’all doing?” the officer asked.

Guice is not speaking on camera on the advice of her attorney.

But APD is standing by its officer’s actions. It said that it has recently increased its patrols in parks after three people were killed in two city parks within six days.

Since Guice was cited and initially refused to sign the ticket, APD said, “the officer may then physically arrest the individual.”

Police said “she began actively resisting his efforts. This resulted in a physical altercation as the officer attempted to place her into custody.”

“Just put your hands behind your back,” Brooks told Guice.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with retired Atlanta police Detective Vincent Velazquez, who says the video is hard to watch, but says signing a ticket isn’t an admission of guilt.

“Your signature is a guarantee that you’re going to show up in court it’s your bond,” Velazquez said. “I would suggest anybody dealing with a situation like this, even if you think you are in the right, just sign the ticket then fight that fight another day in court.”

When it comes to the physical altercation between the officer and Guice?

“Her level of resistance is only met with his level of force to combat that resistance to get her in handcuffs,” Velazquez said.

According to Guice’s family, she is out of jail.

