Viral video shows Republican poll greeter confronted, threatened in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. - A video of a man confronting a Republican poll greeter in Arlington on Election Day has gone viral with over five million video views.

In the video, a voter is seen approaching Matthew Hurtt, a poll worker and director of professional services at the Leadership Institute.

Unhinged progressive confronts Republican poll greeter in Arlington, Election Day 2023. pic.twitter.com/fgRfNxVS7X — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023

"You guys tried to overturn the election, you might as well have been walking up to my head on the way to the polling station and putting a gun to my head and try to tell me not to vote," said the man in the video. "You try to steal my vote next year, I'm going to … remember you personally."

Hurtt was handing out Republican sample ballots out front of a polling place on N. Taft Street when he was approached by the voter.

"The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out, so I hit record," Hurtt posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I have filed a police report."

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.