Viral video shows thieves running into Amazon truck, stealing packages, APD investigating

A viral video making its rounds on social media appears to show a group of thieves running into an Amazon truck and stealing packages out of it.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that’s exactly what happened at an apartment complex on Fairburn Rd. SW on Sunday afternoon.

The Amazon truck driver was making a delivery and left the truck running and unattended while doing so.

Police say while she was away from the truck, several men ran into the back of the truck, grabbed several packages and ran away.

Video of the theft, shared with Channel 2 Action News by Instagram user Richy Ro, shows the suspects hopping into the front and back of the truck and making off with several boxes.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects seen in the video.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call police.

