Viral video shows Ukrainian drone destroying Russian reconnaissance stations near Bakhmut

The footage shows Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians

The effective use of Ukrainian drone attacks is being documented in compelling, “must-see-TV”-style clips by Ukraine’s military.

Days after releasing a viral clip on a drone attack on a Russian ship, incredible new footage of a Ukrainian drone destroying Russian reconnaissance stations in Bakhmut was shared on social media by Ground Forces Commander, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Aug. 7.

Operating in the theater that has been destroyed after over a year of intense fighting, Ukraine’s 77th separate airmobile brigade performed this task in the destroyed city of Bakhmut.

"The work is ongoing. We are pushing the enemy back from their positions near Bakhmut," Syrskyi wrote.

Ukraine continues to make incremental gains in the area, with troops in Bakhmut advancing “little by little”, said Syrskyi.

This was seconded by Ukraine’s East Military Command spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi, who said Ukraine’s forces are advancing steadily near Bakhmut, liberating hundreds of meters of Ukrainian soil every day.

