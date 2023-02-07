Viral video shows woman asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla on California freeway

[Source]

A driver encountered what appeared to be a woman sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla that was traveling along a Southern California freeway.

The viral video, which was recorded by Kiki Dolas, shows a woman in a pink top and sunglasses seemingly asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla sedan at around 4 p.m. on Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula.

Dolas and her partner were driving home to Las Vegas when they spotted the driver. Dolas immediately recorded and narrated the incident.

You’re not gonna believe this. This is a brand new Tesla. She doesn’t even have plates on it, right? We’re on a freeway in California where it’s bumper-to-bumper. She is out, sleeping, completely knocked out and this car is driving her. Look at how dangerous that is, you guys. I’m sorry, that is too damn dangerous! More from NextShark: Video of Japanese woman snowboarding in red kimono goes viral

A viral video shows a woman apparently asleep at the wheel of a Tesla while the car drives on autopilot along a highway in California. 'She is out. Sleeping completely knocked out … Look at how dangerous that is,' said Vasiliki Dolas, who shot the footage from a different car. pic.twitter.com/DIpj58tYMg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2023 More from NextShark: Man caught putting semen in woman’s drink causes uproar on Chinese social media



The couple reportedly tried catching the driver’s attention for 15 minutes by honking.

Dolas said they eventually dialed 911 to report the incident.

She had her sunglasses on. She was slouched down. We started honking to try to get her attention because maybe she’s having a health emergency or something. I really wasn’t sure. So we couldn’t get her attention, the traffic is getting thicker and thicker so I said, ‘You know what? Let me call 911.’ More from NextShark: Woman filmed telling a Chinese bus driver to ‘go back to China’ — while they are in China

Story continues

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials tracked down the Tesla two minutes after responding to the scene.

Officers reportedly found the driver awake.

“It is illegal and motorists have to realize that they have to be awake, conscious and sober so they can take control of the vehicle,” Officer Mike Lassig of CHP Temecula told KTLA.

More from NextShark: Kris Wu fined $84 million for tax evasion after being sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex crimes

Tesla has been facing investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration due to crashes related to its controversial self-driving and autopilot features.

It is not the first time that such an incident has been caught on camera. In 2019, a sleeping driver was also spotted on a freeway in Santa Clarita.

Last month, the Department of Justice requested documents from Tesla related to its two driver-assist features.

In October last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that while the company’s “Full Self-Driving” system can navigate roads in many cases, it is not “quite ready to have no one behind the wheel.”

Tesla’s website also states that its electric cars cannot drive themselves: