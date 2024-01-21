Viral Video: Young Girls Think Smart and Record Creepy Men At Movie Theater

A viral TikTok has led to the identification of two men who were harassing two young girls playing video games at their local movie theater.



In the video, two men are seen approaching two girls seated in a two-player video game. One of the men appears to watch the girls from behind before leaning uncomfortably close inside of where they are sitting—causing them to visibly recoil in fear.

News5 Cleveland reports that according to Ontario Police Chief Tom Hill, the incident happened on Jan. 6 inside Cinemark 14 just outside Mansfield.

Hill said that officers responded after the two girls reported being approached by the two men as they played and recorded on their phones for TikTok.

“We got two young ladies here, and we got some “creepy adults” acting strange, trying to warm up to them, and you have yourself: Why would they?” national security and law enforcement expert Tim Dimoff, told News 5.

“They’re trying to use the verbal questions to loosen them up, get closer to them but they’re really doing one thing we call grooming. They’re seeing if these girls are going to be receptive that they can take them to the next level of engagement,” he added.

The report notes that while the two men have been identified the investigation is ongoing.

However, in another TikTok video—a woman says that one of the men is her former stepfather. “I’m glad to see his outside matches his soul now,” the young woman said of the man’s creepy appearance. She noted that when she was young he enjoyed scaring her and her family. She

added, “I heard he was in Prague, but I guess he’s trafficking children now…and I’m not surprised.”





No charges have been filed against the men. However, a law enforcement officer is commending the girls for recording and sharing the exchange.

“They started videoing them. These guys wanted nothing to do with them, what does that tell you?”

Dimhoff offered the following advice to kids and teens who might find themselves in the same situation: stay with your friend group, don’t leave the location, and find an adult in charge to report the incident to.

Biba Adams is a writer based in Detroit.

