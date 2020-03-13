Viral videos of spring break arrests show ‘racist’ policing in South Beach, NAACP says

Police responded to a violent brawl outside a South Beach bar on Wednesday with violence — against black spring breakers whom police said resisted arrest or otherwise ignored commands to leave the area.

In the midst of a chaotic scene described as “mayhem” by one officer, Miami Beach cops tackled one spring breaker, punched two others and grabbed a young woman by the throat when she had already fallen onto Ocean Drive following a collision with an officer.

Their alleged crimes? Resisting arrest, mostly.

Some police actions were filmed and uploaded to social media, where they were viewed nearly 150,000 times.

The physicality displayed by police was condemned as “racist” by the Miami-Dade County chapter of the NAACP.

“This is a form of racism where you’re targeting these young black people,” said chairman Ruben Roberts. “I blame the chief of police. And I blame the mayor for allowing this.”

Roberts said the police need better training to deescalate situations and understand how to police people of different cultural backgrounds. Most of the year, he said, police handle big crowds without violence. Things change when black men and women are involved, he said.

“You can’t tell me that you can’t apprehend a subject that is resisting without assaulting them at the same time,” he said. “Those officers need to go through some sort of training, they need to come up with some other tactics. They don’t have the cultural awareness to deal with African Americans.”

The NAACP plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the incidents.

The officers had been called to Fat Tuesday, at 901 Ocean Dr., after a large fight involving half a dozen people broke out near the bar. After they contained the fight, police tried clearing out a crowd that had gathered around the melee. They used pepper-ball guns to kick up pepper dust into the air.

“Upon arrival, there was a large unruly crowd gathering around officers as subjects were being taken into custody,” one officer wrote in an arrest report. “Officers on scene began telling the crowd to move backward for officer and scene safety.”

When some spring breakers refused to clear the area, officers arrested them. Seven men were arrested in connection with the brawl, but none was arrested for the fight itself. Six of them were charged with resisting arrest without violence. All but one of them were from outside Florida, most from Illinois.

Asked to comment on his officers’ actions, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements did not criticize their methods.

“If you come to Miami Beach to cause problems, we will intervene and take enforcement action,” Clements said in a statement.

Rough arrests caught on camera

After containing the fight outside Fat Tuesday, police tried to close off Ocean Drive between Ninth and 10th streets to pedestrians and cars. A confrontation with spring breakers at Lummus Park, which was captured on cellphone video, became violent when the partyers, most of them black, ignored shouted commands to walk away.

“Get the f*** out of here,” one officer tells the crowd.

When one 23-year-old Illinois man slowed his walk to a crawl, and even stopped while an officer nudged his back, the officer grabbed his arm to arrest him. He pulled away, and another officer ran at him and tackled him to the ground, video shows.

Police also arrested his friend for coming to his defense.

“Hey, there’s a right way to do s*** and a proper way,” one spring breaker can be heard saying. “That was the wrong way.”

In a separate video taken minutes earlier, an officer running to the scene of the fight collides with a 19-year-old woman from Detroit. The collision appeared to be accidental, based on the video, but police said she interfered on purpose. While on the ground, the woman kicked an officer, who responded by holding her neck down until backup arrived.

She was arrested for battery on an officer and resisting arrest without violence.

In arrest reports for two other spring breakers — a pair of 24-year-old men from Rhode Island and Illinois — officers described punching the men in the rib and the face to force compliance during arrests.

Footage of the arrests was not readily available.

“He tensed his body and would not let officers place him in handcuffs,” one officer wrote. “I then delivered several close fist strikes to the right side of his face to gain compliance in order to place him in handcuffs.”