- By GF Value





The stock of Virco Manufacturing (NAS:VIRC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.21 per share and the market cap of $51.1 million, Virco Manufacturing stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Virco Manufacturing is shown in the chart below.





Virco Manufacturing Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Because Virco Manufacturing is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 2.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Virco Manufacturing has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Virco Manufacturing at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Virco Manufacturing is poor. This is the debt and cash of Virco Manufacturing over the past years:

Story continues

Virco Manufacturing Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Virco Manufacturing has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $160.4 million and loss of $0.07 a share. Its operating margin is -1.43%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Overall, the profitability of Virco Manufacturing is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Virco Manufacturing over the past years:

Virco Manufacturing Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Virco Manufacturing is 2.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Virco Manufacturing's return on invested capital is -0.45, and its cost of capital is 10.08. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Virco Manufacturing is shown below:

Virco Manufacturing Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

In summary, The stock of Virco Manufacturing (NAS:VIRC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. To learn more about Virco Manufacturing stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

