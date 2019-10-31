Update: Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Gained 43% In The Last Five Years

Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 43%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 62%.

Virco Mfg isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Virco Mfg can boast revenue growth at a rate of 5.2% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. Like its revenue, its share price gained over the period. The increase of 7.5% per year probably reflects the modest revenue growth. If profitability is likely in the near term, then this might be one to add to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Virco Mfg's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Virco Mfg's TSR of 46% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Virco Mfg shareholders are down 16% for the year, but the market itself is up 13%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7.8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Virco Mfg it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

