Virgin Atlantic explores 'flying taxi' partnership

·2 min read

Virgin Atlantic is exploring whether it could launch a flying taxi service as part of a partnership with Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace.

The airline suggests electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) could fly from towns to major airports.

Vertical Aerospace is conducting test flights of its aircraft this year.

One expert said the proposal was "less radical" than those of other air taxi companies, but argued there would be challenges ahead.

What is the idea?

Several companies have promoted the idea of autonomous "flying taxis" that could pick passengers up from rooftops in city centres and take them wherever they would like to go.

Virgin Atlantic's suggestion is slightly tamer.

It has proposed that an eVTOL aircraft could pick people up from a city such as Cambridge and fly them to a major airport such as London Heathrow.

Vertical Aerospace says its VA-X4 craft will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot up to 100 miles, as well as being emissions-free and quieter than a helicopter.

In fact the company claims it will be "near silent" when cruising.

It has already partnered with American Airlines and Avalon, an aircraft-leasing company.

Is it feasible?

"There's a lot of hype in this market," Vertical Aerospace president Michael Cervenka told the BBC.

"We have taken the approach that is pushing the bounds of what is available in terms of technology, but not going beyond."

With a 15m (49ft) wingspan, the aircraft would have to fly to and from designated spots such as helipads or regional airports.

As with any other aircraft, the VA-X4 will be subjected to strict safety and regulatory checks.

Dr Guy Gratton, associate professor of aviation and the environment at Cranfield University, said Slovenia's Pipistrel Velis gave a good indication of what a modern electric plane could achieve.

"The Velis will carry two people, half a toothbrush and fly for about an hour-and-a-quarter. That is a conventional plane and thus pretty efficient compared to anything with vertical take-off and landing," he explained.

While the VA-X4 will be quieter than a helicopter, the "rotors and wings would still make noise in forward flight", he added.

Mr Cervenka expects it will sound no louder than a refrigerator from the ground, when cruising overhead.

He said the company's goals could be achieved with today's technology rather than hoping for the invention of a "magical new battery".

But more lavish visuals of air taxis carrying passengers from one skyscraper to another would require new air-traffic control technology, public acceptance of more aircraft in cities, improvements in automation and regulatory change that could be a decade away.

On Thursday, Vertical Aerospace announced plans for the company to be floated on the New York stock exchange after a merger with Broadstone, in a deal valuing the company at $2.2bn (£1.6bn).

Recommended Stories

  • Flying taxis could poach passengers from planes, Avolon says

    Airbus and Boeing watch out - one of the world's largest aircraft owners says passenger planes could see their wings clipped by the rapid spread of flying taxi startups. Commercial air travel already faces competition from high-speed trains in parts of the world. Avolon is among the launch customers for up to 1,000 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVOTL) aircraft being developed by Britain's Vertical Aerospace, which plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm.

  • Archer Aviation unveils electric flying taxi

    This flying taxi is getting ready for takeoffArcher Aviation has unveiled its first electric flying taxi "Maker"Date: June 8, 2021(SOUNDBITE)(English) ADAM GOLDSTEIN, ARCHER CO-FOUNDER, SAYING:"People are stuck on the ground. There's a lot of congestion and these vehicles can take off and land vertically, which means they don't need a lot of infrastructure. So you don't have to drive an hour to an airport. You can use what we call a 'vertiport' or a retrofitted parking structure that can be used to have these vehicles take off and land. So these 'vertiports' can be put in and around cities or really anywhere."The taxis can fly at 150 miles per hourcovering distances up to 60 milesEntry-level price is $3-$4 per passenger mileThe company expects to launch “Maker” commercially in 2024It's in the process of certifying the aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration

  • Archer's flying taxi makes splashy debut in heated market

    Archer Aviation unveiled its first electric flying taxi "Maker" in a Tesla-style debut on Thursday as an increasing number of investors and aviation companies pile into the hot but yet-to-be-approved urban air mobility space. Interest in zero-emission aircraft that take off and land like helicopters but fly like planes is growing as aerospace companies look for new markets and face pressure to help decarbonize their industry though the battery-operated vehicles. Maker's debut, staged at a hangar using XR technology to simulate a ride, followed news on Thursday of two separate deals involving electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft companies based in Britain and Brazil.

  • Queen Finds ‘Very Sad’ Harry and Meghan Drama ‘Difficult,’ Says Prince Edward

    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool / Getty ImagesPrince Edward says the royal feud with Meghan and Harry is “very sad” and that the queen has found the situation “difficult” to handle.In a televised interview with CNN’s Max Foster to mark what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, Edward was asked about the “family rift.”Meghan Markle’s Children’s Book, ‘The Bench,’ Is Also Her Message to the World“It’s very sad,” Edward said. “Weirdly we’ve all been there before, we’ve all had excessive intrusi

  • Peacock's Tiger King show has found its Saff

    Peacock is still going forward with that Tiger King show despite nobody truly caring about all the drama between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin anymore. That’s so early pandemic, Peacock. But on the bright side, the casting choices have been pretty promising. It was announced that John Cameron Mitchell will play the mullet-sporting Tiger King himself, and Nat Wolff will play his late husband, Travis Maldonado. Now, Peacock has announced another addition to the cast. Saff, fan-favorite and former e

  • Harry and Meghan have 'done nothing but seek publicity', says Queen's former press chief

    Dickie Arbiter said the couple should 'put up or shut up'.

  • Air Taxi Start-Up Vertical Aerospace to Go Public With Funding From American Airlines, Others

    Air taxi start-up Vertical Aerospace Group said late Thursday it intends to go public with nearly $400 million in new funding from a number of big-name partners who have also agreed to order up to 1,000 aircraft. Vertical has a deal to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE: BSN). The deal values the combination at about $2.2 billion and includes investments from American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), air-leasing company Avolon, and Virgin Atlantic airline, as well as an investment arm of Microsoft.

  • US budget deficit for current year hits record $2.1 trillion

    The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $2.06 trillion through the first eight months of this budget year as coronavirus relief programs drove spending to all-time highs. The shortfall this year is 9.7% higher than the $1.88 trillion deficit run up over the same period a year ago, the Treasury Department said Thursday in its monthly budget report.

  • Canadian dollar rises as investors eye further cuts to BoC stimulus

    The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as oil prices rose and comments from a senior Bank of Canada policymaker supported expectations for further reduction of stimulus from the central bank as soon as next month. It has been bolstered by higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, including a reduction in the pace of bond purchases. With COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out and new cases tumbling, Canadian provinces are loosening economic restrictions.

  • Fireworks set off for TikTok video destroy pre-Civil War barn, Michigan officials say

    “This was one of the last pieces of history we have in the township,” the fire chief said.

  • Air Taxi Startup Going Public Gets Big Backing From Top Tech, Airline Stocks

    Vertical Aerospace said it has landed "up to 1,000" preorders of its air taxis from American Airlines and others.

  • Infrastructure Compromise, Europe Recovers, Bitcoin - What's Moving Markets

    By Peter Nurse

  • ‘Castlevania’ Spinoff About Richter Belmont, Maria Renard Ordered at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a “Castlevania” spinoff series from the original show’s producers, the streaming service revealed Friday. The spinoff is focused on Maria Renard and Richter Belmont, the son of Sypha and Trevor, and set in 1792 France during the French Revolution. The “Castlevania” franchise launched in the late 1980s as an action-adventure gothic horror video game series about vampire hunters. It was created and developed by Konami. After many, many more installments, Netflix turned “Castlev

  • American Airlines Focuses On Cleaner Electric Air Mobility

    American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) plans to invest million in U.K.-based electric aircraft start-up Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd through private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction to reduce carbon emissions, enhance customer experience, and tap the flying taxi trend, the Wall Street Journal reports. It plans to acquire around 250 Vertical’s planned flying taxis implying a potential pre-order commitment of $1 billion. There is an option to order an additional 100 aircrafts. The

  • Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • The Pathetic New Chapter of the Baby Trumps

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Paul Morigi/GettyThe family that held the entire Republican Party in their death grips for the last four years is now doing what all formerly famous people do, signing autographs and being sort of pathetic.Their father may not have power anymore, but the kids have even less. Remember when Donnie Junior could control a news cycle with a tweet? Remember when Ivanka Trump could command a sea of news stories with a “sources close to” leak about how she w

  • A Delta pilot discovered a note inside a plane that a fellow pilot left at the beginning of the pandemic

    The handwritten note was dated March 23, 2020 - more than 400 days earlier - and had been left by a fellow Delta first officer, Chris D.

  • 'Swallowed by the whale': Lobster diver caught by humpback whale off Massachusetts beach

    Michael Packard "was swallowed by the whale, he was in his mouth for about 20 seconds," said sister Cynthia Packard.

  • In the latest ‘Bad Batch,’ we return to a world from ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’

    This week’s Bad Batch features fun callbacks to Star Wars video games, two very different kinds of monster sequences, and some great Omega moments.

  • Another respiratory illness is spreading across the South, CDC warns. What is RSV?

    Here’s what to know and how to protect yourself.