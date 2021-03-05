Virgin Galactic Chairman Sells $213 Million Stake

Virgin Galactic Chairman Sells $213 Million Stake
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Jasper and Ben Stupples
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled Friday after its billionaire Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya offloaded shares worth about $213 million in the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson.

Palihapitiya, who has helped drive the frenzied growth of blank-check companies, disposed of 6.2 million shares at an average price of $34.32 this week, based on a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He still owns 15.8 million shares with his partner Ian Osborne through investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, amounting to about a 6.5% stake. Palihapitiya previously sold shares worth almost $100 million in December, filings show.

Palihapitiya said he sold the shares to fund an investment to help fight climate change.

“The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months,” he said in a statement Friday. “I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.”

Read more: The king of SPACs wants you to know he’s the next Warren Buffett

Virgin Galactic’s shares fell 9.9% to $27.29 in New York on Friday and have slid more than 50% since their peak in mid-February.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company merged with Social Capital’s first SPAC in 2019. Palihapitiya has since launched blank-check companies that have merged with businesses across health insurance, financial services and real estate including Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.

Opendoor fell 9.8% on Friday, while Clover Health rose 7.5% after earlier sliding. Other Palihapitiya SPACs such as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV and V reversed midday losses to end up for the day.

Palihapitiya, 44, has made a fortune for himself and his investors through SPACs. The former Facebook Inc. executive has raised more than $4 billion via blank-check firms, using social media to talk up the investments and becoming one of the most prominent figures in the phenomenon, which has everyone from Colin Kaepernick to former House Speaker Paul Ryan racing to market their own.

He’s also a lightning rod for skeptics who dismiss his success as the product of self-promotion and see blank-check companies as proof of a bubble inflated by government money-printing.

A month ago, Palihapitiya said it would only be under the rarest of circumstances that he’d reduce his holdings of any SPAC.

“If I could really just go for it, I wouldn’t sell a share of anything I buy because I believe in it,” he said Feb. 8 in a interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Front Row.” “But every now and then, I run into liquidity constraints, like everybody else.”

At the time, Palihapitiya had just recently sold 3.8 million Virgin Galactic shares. He said he did so because his family office called needing cash for other purposes.

Shares Drop

Social Capital’s merger with Virgin Galactic -- where Palihapitiya is chairman -- made the Branson startup the world’s first publicly traded space-travel venture. The transaction raised about $800 million, with Palihapitiya also directly contributing $100 million.

While the shares surged in the wake of the listing, they have tumbled since a February decision to delay the next flight to space. The new schedule also pushed back plans to carry Branson, 70, on a separate mission before Virgin Galactic is expected to take its first flight with passengers paying for the trip.

The company on Thursday announced the departure of its chief space officer, George Whitesides, saying he has decided to pursue potential opportunities in public service. Whitesides, who served as chief executive officer for a decade until July 2020, will remain chairman of a four-person Space Advisory Board. Swami Iyer is joining Virgin Galactic later this month as president of aerospace systems.

Though Virgin Galactic has hundreds of clients lined up to pay at least $250,000 for a 90-minute flight to the edge of space, it has been a slow journey since the venture was founded in 2004. Plans were put on hold for four years in 2014 after a space plane broke up mid-flight, killing one pilot and injuring another.

(Updates stock prices throughout.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sells off remaining personal stake in the space company

    The man who arguably ushered in the current SPAC rush with the merger of Virgin Galactic with his Social Capital Hedosophia holding company has divested the remainder of his personal holdings in the space tourism company. Chamath Palihapitiya, who serves as the chairman of Virgin Galactic's board, still holds 6.2% ownership in the company in partnership with investor Ian Osborne, but his solo holdings are now at zero. Palihapitiya sold 3.8 million shares in December 2020, noting that he was selling that equity "to help manage [his] liquidity" in order to provide funding for "several new projects starting in 2021."

  • Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake

    Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares, leaving him with about 15.8 million shares in Virgin Galactic, where he remains chairman. The remaining 6.6% stake in the company is through an investment firm that is in partnership with British investor Ian Osborne. In an emailed statement through a spokesman, Palihapitiya said he would redirect the funds from the share sale toward a "large investment" focused on the fight against climate change.

  • Virgin Galactic chairman sold off more than $210 million worth of stock as prices plunged

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold off a chunk of his shares this week, and played a part of the plunge in prices.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Friday

    Big changes are afoot at space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) -- and it would appear they are not good news for the stock, which is down 15.1% in 11 a.m. EST trading Friday. As TheFly.com reports today, company chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, the man responsible for engineering Virgin Galactic's IPO by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) two years ago, has sold the last of the shares he personally owned in Virgin Galactic, selling off 6.2 million shares of Virgin stock over the course of this week. Palihapitiya has not "dumped all of his shares," as some might interpret this statement.

  • Virgin Galactic chairman sells shares worth $200m to fight climate change

    The chairman of Virgin Galactic sold his entire personal stake in the space tourism business this week to earn a $200m (£144m) payday that he plans to direct towards a future climate change investment. Silicon Valley investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who became chairman of the Richard Branson-founded business when he took it public in 2019, sold 6m shares in the company but retains a joint 6.2pc ownership stake of 15.8m shares through his partnership with investor Ian Osborne. “I sold 6m shares for $200m which I am planning to redirect into a large investment I am making towards fighting climate change,” he said. “The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months. I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.” Shares sank 16pc in New York on Friday. Virgin Galactic has previously faced scrutiny over its use of fossil fuels. The business said last year that the carbon footprint of its flights will be comparable to a transatlantic business class seat because of its lightweight spaceships and rockets that burn for only 60 seconds. Mr Palihapitiya previously sold 3.8m shares from his stake in Virgin Galactic in December, writing on social media at the time that “I sold these shares to help manage my liquidity as I fund several new projects starting in 2021.” Virgin Galactic has faced a series of setbacks that have seen its plan to send paying tourists into space pushed back to 2022 instead of an earlier plan to see commercial trips begin in 2021. The company had originally planned to offer commercial space tourism flights in 2020. Virgin Galactic announced on Thursday that George Whitesides, its former chief executive of 10 years, would leave the business. He became the company’s chief space officer last year to make way for former Disney Parks head Michael Colglazier as the new chief executive.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs Are Slumping as Speculative Stocks Suffer

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund extended its decline as a sell-off resumed in the most speculative corners of the stock market.The $21.5 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) tumbled as much as 10% at the peak of Friday’s rout before rebounding to trade 3.7% lower at 1:08 p.m. in New York. The fund is down for four straight days and headed to its worst week since November. Losses for Tesla Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Square Inc. were some of the biggest drags.Other Ark funds also fell. The $9.3 billion Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) was down 2.5% as data showed a record $251 million outflow Wednesday -- the largest exit on record. The $7.2 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) dropped almost 4%.Ark has been caught up in the broad rout for tech and particularly the most speculative shares as rising bond yields make investors cautious about expensive parts of the stock market. The ETFs had been on a red-hot run over the past year as Wood’s strategy of targeting innovative companies won a legion of fans, whose loyalty is now facing its first big test.“It shows a shift in the willingness to take risk,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “With long-term rates making a higher-high this week, investors are re-thinking their risk tolerance.”The $21.5 billion ARKK saw another $95 million exit on Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available. However, technical analysis suggests some of the funds including ARKK may have fallen too far, too fast. Its 14-day relative-strength index dropped below 30 on Thursday, a level most analysts consider oversold.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Splunk Has Further to Fall

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Thursday's Mad Money show, Jim Cramer spoke with Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk Inc. , the data analytics company. Splunk has taken steps to assist customers who find themselves in these situations. Merritt added that for customers like Shopify , Splunk is proving to be an invaluable tool.

  • India jab 80 per cent effective in preventing Covid, initial results show

    Trials of India's state-funded Covid-19 vaccine have shown that it is more than 80 per cent effective, with the government optimistic the news will encourage more of its citizens to accept immunisations. In a statement released on Wednesday, drug firm Bharat Biotech said initial results from phase three trials on 25,800 volunteers showed that only seven people who had received the full two doses of the vaccine - known as Covaxin - tested positive for the virus within two weeks. The company said that analysis from the National Institute of Virology showed the vaccine would be effective against the UK variant, while few serious reactions to immunisation had been recorded. “It’s a bit of a relief. The interim analyses actually test the vaccine much more, so if it has around 81 per cent efficacy, then that means it is likely to maintain a high level of efficacy when the full results are released,” said Dr Gagandeep Kang, Vice-Chair of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a body that funds vaccine research Dr Randeep Guleria, the chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said the initial data was “very encouraging” and he hoped that the findings would provide a big boost to India’s stuttering vaccination efforts. In January, the Indian authorities granted emergency authorisation approval to two vaccines - the Covaxin and AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine - despite the fact Bharat Biotech’s jab had not completed final phase three trials, which determines efficacy and safety.

  • Gaming Headset Maker Turtle Beach Plunges After Reporting Results

    Headset maker Turtle Beach plunged Friday after the company reported earnings that beat targets for the holiday quarter but warned of slowing growth in 2021. Shares fell more than 13%.

  • Investors may have a ‘buy’ signal, as these big tech stocks have dropped up to 32% in only three weeks

    Now might be "a golden opportunity" to own the "secular tech winners" for the next 12 to 18 months, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

  • SPACs Look to India for Next Wave of Targets, Nomura Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies are increasingly looking to India for acquisition targets, which will keep the country’s recent dealmaking streak going, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.ReNew Power last week agreed to merge with a U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition company in a deal that will give India’s biggest renewable power producer an enterprise value of $8 billion. Online grocer Grofers is also looking to go public in the U.S. through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported in February.“SPAC-led transactions are expected to increase in the coming years in India,” Utpal Oza, head of investment banking for India at Nomura, said in a phone interview. “Wherever you’ve got businesses which have caught the fancy of international investors especially in sectors such as renewables, tech or e-commerce, where the corporate structure enables it to be merged quite easily, you will see SPAC activity.”A blank-check company is a shell company that raises money from public investors with the goal of acquiring a business within two years. These deals -- some sponsored by the rich and famous including Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li and ex-Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam -- have raised more than $66 billion in the U.S. alone just this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Singapore could join the bandwagon soon. The country’s exchange is consulting the market on allowing SPACs to go public, and could see its first such listing this year if it gets enough support. As many as 10 Indian companies could go public through SPAC deals before the end of the year and the trend could accelerate if Singapore’s blank-check firm listings are permitted, Oza said.In India, Nomura expects equal revenue contributions from equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions as well as financing, Oza added. In a further boost to its business, the Japanese bank plans to hire four bankers across debt origination, corporate finance and sector coverage, he said.Nomura also expects more initial public offerings in India this year, with sentiment buoyed by the post-debut performance of recently listed companies, said Mangesh Ghogre, its head of equity capital markets for India.In 2020, companies raised about $4.6 billion through first-time share sales in the South Asian nation and their shares are now trading more than 50% above their IPO prices on average, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Nomura ranked second as IPO arranger in India last year, just behind Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., according to the Bloomberg league table.About $1.7 billion has been raised so far this year, while State Bank of India is preparing its mutual fund joint venture for an offering that could raise $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week.“The IPO pop on the listing day has meant there’s been value left on the table for investors,” Ghogre said. “This has given a strong confidence for the IPOs in 2021 will also receive strong reception.”(Updates to add league table data in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Crashed Friday

    Shares of eponymous fuel cell company FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 9.6% in 12:30 p.m. EST trading Friday, en route to the stock's fourth straight day of declines this week. You can thank JPMorgan for this decline, though. Citing a 22% decline in its JPMorgan Renewables Index over the past month, the investment megabanker pointed out today that the entire alternative energy market seems to be in correction territory right now.

  • Tesla tumbles, Nasdaq on track for worst start to March since 2009

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest market action.

  • Pound under pressure as traders turn to lower-risk assets

    The currency has been falling since Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell shrugged off rising bond yields last night.

  • Most retirees find retirement doesn't live up to their expectations

    Fewer than 1 in 4 Americans think their current retirement lifestyle aligns with what they planned for their retirement to be, according to EBRI’s survey.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell on Friday, extending a brutal decline in the electric vehicle maker's stock price since it hit new highs in late January. Tesla's market capitalization, in turn, has fallen from $864 billion to $574 billion during that time. Tesla has lost a third of its value in recent weeks.

  • U.S. Job Growth Surges Past Estimates; Unemployment Dips to 6.2%

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast in February and the unemployment rate declined, suggesting the labor market is clawing its way forward again following several disappointing months.Payrolls increased 379,000 after an upwardly revised 166,000 January increase, according to a Labor Department report Friday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey projected a 200,000 February gain. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.2%.Follow reaction in real-time here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blogA decline in Covid-19 cases, along with an easing of business restrictions in some states, is starting to result in more hiring even as millions of Americans remain unemployed. February job growth was propelled by a 355,000 surge in leisure and hospitality employment, an industry hardest-hit by the pandemic and key to a broader recovery in the labor market.“The core story here is that the re-opening of services will be the dominant factor in the payroll numbers over the next few months,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note. In March, job growth “could easily see a 1 million” gain in employment, unless there’s a renewed surge in infections, he said.The report adds to recent evidence, including data on manufacturing and retail sales, that the economy is gaining momentum. High-frequency data have also shown additional improvement, including an uptick in restaurant bookings.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note advanced to the highest in more than a year following the report, while U.S. stocks advanced in early trading and the dollar rose.Many economists expect to see job prospects, and economic growth, improve in the coming months as vaccinations pick up and virus concerns ease further.Policy makers are closely monitoring the labor market as they consider a another economic stimulus bill. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package -- which includes an extension of federal unemployment benefits -- passed the House of Representatives on Saturday and the Senate’s final vote is expected as soon as this weekend.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a webinar on Thursday that the labor market is still a long way from maximum employment but that “there’s good reason to expect job creation to pick up in the coming months.”“We want to see that the gains in employment are broad-based,” Powell said. “We have a high standard for defining what maximum employment is and we think it will take some time to get there.”Powell has pointed to the fact that there’s still a big gap from where the labor market was before the virus hit. The report showed that the jobless rate rose for Black Americans and the number of long-term unemployed is still very elevated.Overall, there were nearly 10 million unemployed Americans in February, almost double the pre-pandemic level, underscoring a lengthy road to recovery for the labor market. Other areas of the economy, including housing and manufacturing, have recovered much more quickly.“We are always happy to see more people get more jobs. But let’s take a breath here and look at the bigger picture,” Jared Bernstein of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “There is a lot of economic pain out there, and that hasn’t changed because of this one print.”Private payrolls rose by 465,000 last month, which included job gains in food services, retail, health care and manufacturing, after rising 90,000 in January. The 286,000 increase in employment at restaurants was the largest since July.Government jobs, meanwhile, declined by 86,000 in February, largely reflecting cutbacks in state and local education.While the report also showed a decline in hours worked, inclement winter weather likely played a role. Frigid weather in early February limited work weeks throughout major industries, though the impact of widespread blackouts in Texas occurred after the survey period for the jobs report closed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Evidence pointing to a significant winter weather impact suggests that an even stronger outcome would have occurred, were it not for outbreaks of severe cold and snow across much of the country last month.”-- Carl Riccadonna, Eliza Winger and Andrew Husby, economistsFor the full note, click hereDigging DeeperThe U-6 unemployment rate, which is considered a more accurate measure of joblessness by some economists, held at 11.1%. Unlike the headline unemployment rate, the U-6 rate includes those who are employed part-time for economic reasons and those who have stopped looking for a job because they are discouragedAverage hourly earnings increased 0.2% from January and 5.3% from February 2020The unemployment rate for Black Americans rose in February, while falling for White, Asian and Hispanic AmericansThe jobless rate decreased for both women and menThe number of Americans without work for 27 weeks or longer, known as long-term unemployed, rose to 4.15 million, the highest since August 2013(Adds comment from CEA’s Bernstein)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK Innovation Is Dropping Again. Blame the Math.

    Tighter eligibility for stimulus payments could exclude 12 million more Americans, Google says it won’t target ads to users based on their personal browsing history, why you may need a vaccine passport, and other news to start your day.

  • Rishi Sunak leaves door open to future stealth tax raid as National Insurance pledge left out of Budget

    Rishi Sunak has left the door open to another stealth tax raid after a Conservative manifesto commitment to raise the national insurance contributions (NICS) threshold to £12,500 was left out of the Budget. On Wednesday the Chancellor confirmed that personal allowances on income tax, pensions, inheritance tax and capital gains tax would be frozen until 2026, netting the Treasury an additional £21bn as more people are dragged into higher tax rates over time. However, in the Budget Red Book, he has also kept open the option to change a number of NICs thresholds at future budgets, handing the Exchequer the ability to raise billions of pounds in additional revenues if required. In 2019, Boris Johnson told voters that his “ultimate ambition” was to raise the level at which people begin paying both national insurance and income tax to £12,500 - a move which would save taxpayers £500. Last year’s budget also confirmed that the national insurance primary threshold - over which employees’ earnings are taxed at 12 per cent - would rise to £9,500. It described this as “the first step in meeting the government’s ambition to increase these thresholds to £12,500.” Mr Sunak confirmed yesterday that the threshold would increase again to £9,568 from April, along with the upper rate, which will increase to £50,270 and then stay frozen until 2026, in line the personal income allowance. But the future level of the primary threshold has not been set, with the document stating only that it would with “all other NICs thresholds... be considered and set at future fiscal events”. The 102-page Red Book does not appear to mention the Government’s ambition to raise the threshold to £12,500 once. Approached for comment, a Treasury spokesman said raising the NICs threshold to £12,500 was still the Government’s “ultimate ambition”. However, they acknowledged that there was no timeline for doing this. The omission suggests that Mr Sunak has kept open the possibility of temporarily freezing the lower NICs thresholds, should he need to boost tax receipts again in future. This would see more people dragged into tax as wages rise, and is known as "fiscal drag." Mr Sunak has already chosen to freeze other personal allowances due to the limited revenue raising options available to him because of the manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or NICs during this Parliament

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House