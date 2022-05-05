Virgin Galactic delays launch of commercial space flight service

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc will delay the launch of its commercial space flight service to the first quarter of 2023, the space tourism company said on Thursday, citing supply chain crisis and labor constraints.

Shares of the company fell nearly 2% in extended trading.

"We look forward to returning to space in the fourth quarter and launching commercial service in the first quarter of next year," Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said.

The Richard Branson-founded company had earlier planned to launch the commercial space flight service in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are striving to make space tourism a reality, and some have already launched civilian missions.

Virgin Galactic's net loss stood at $93.1 million during the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $129.7 million, a year ago.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ahead of earnings call, Virgin Galactic says commercial flights won't begin this year

    Efforts by Virgin Galactic to begin commercial spaceflights in the fourth quarter have been replaced by plans for a test flight of its VSS Unity spaceplane.

  • Virgin Galactic postpones first commercial flights to next year

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. drop more than 3% in after-hours session Thursday after the space-tourism company narrows quarterly losses but pushes back its first commercial flight to next year, saying it continues to battle "escalating supply chain and labor constraints."

  • Hard Winter Wheat Rises Most in Seven Weeks on Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Hard red winter wheat gained the most in seven weeks as severe weather worldwide intensifies concern about shrinking food supplies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Heat has hurt wheat cr

  • Fisker Ronin Wants to Beat Lucid’s 520-Mile Range

    Fisker plans a sequel to the Karma in 2024 named Ronin, in tribute to the classic film, and it wants to beat Lucid's 520-mile range.

  • Foot Locker to focus more on Adidas as Nike lowers presence

    Nike, which is building its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, will account for about 60% of total purchases for 2022, down from 70% in the past year and 75% in 2020, Foot Locker said in February. The partnership will target over $2 billion in retail sales by 2025, nearly tripling from 2021 levels, with Adidas expecting to rake in up to 100 million euros ($105.41 million) more in revenue this year. Foot Locker's tie-up with Adidas will involve increased product allocations and shared marketing spend, the retailer said on Thursday.

  • DoorDash Beats Sales Estimates as Demand for Takeout Holds

    (Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc. reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, a sign that customers’ craving for the convenience of ordering online hasn’t abated even as indoor dining resumes.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest B

  • LIC: How the dead helped a salesman to become a star agent

    Bharat Parekh is one of the 1.36 million agents of India's state-owned life insurer and he's a star.

  • Why Shares of Johnson Controls Are Falling Today

    Beating analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings before the market opened this morning. As of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Johnson Controls were down 12.7%. Generating revenue of $6.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, Johnson Controls surpassed analysts' expectations for sales and adjusted EPS of $5.9 billion and $0.60, respectively.

  • Two Top VC Firms Bet on a Second Life for Twitter as a Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is a strange target for venture capitalists. It’s 16 years old, growing slowly and publicly traded, all anathema to what VCs want. Yet, Elon Musk somehow persuaded two of the world’s most prominent VC firms, Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, to invest in his effort to take Twitter private.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood S

  • Dow Jones Plummets Over 1,000 Points; These Three Growth Stocks Manage To Break Out

    The Dow Jones fell over 1,200 points as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • Cinco de Mayo: Where to find the best deals

    Yahoo Finance Live talks about where to find the best Cinco de Mayo deals or brand promotions

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood Target an Annoying Enemy

    Musk and Wood, who are among the most prominent personalities in the business world, are unanimous against a form of investment.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ClevelandCliffs Inc. (CLF) Worth Betting on Now?

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Here Are The 10 Stocks That Pummeled The Dow The Most

    It sure gets your attention when the Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 1,000 points. But it helps, too, to know why.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood agree that passive management's takeover of the investing world has gone too far — and has prevented investors from reaping big gains

    Since inception, Ark's flagship ETF has returned 182%, while the lower-cost passive Nasdaq 100 ETF enjoyed gains of 245% over the same time-period.

  • Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

    The real estate company reported $4.3 billion in revenue, but most of that was driven by selling homes.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?