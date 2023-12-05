Virgin Galactic Hits Financial Turbulence as Richard Branson Halts Funding



Richard Branson.

Following Richard Branson’s announcement of halting further financial contributions, the stock price of Virgin Galactic experienced a significant drop of over 17% by Monday’s close. This latest complication adds to a series of challenges the company has faced, including recent layoffs and a suspension of commercial flights.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Virgin Galactic’s founder revealed his decision to stop funding Virgin Galactic. He cited post-pandemic financial constraints: “We don’t have the deepest pockets after Covid, and Virgin Galactic has got $1 billion, or nearly,” he said. “It should, I believe, have sufficient funds to do its job on its own.”

Despite divesting over $1 billion in shares between 2020 and 2021, reducing its ownership to 7.7%, CNBC says Virgin Group continues to be the second-largest stakeholder in Virgin Galactic (State Street Global Advisors is the biggest). The sell-offs were primarily aimed at supporting Virgin Group’s wider leisure and travel business during the pandemic downturn.

Virgin Galactic, founded in 2004, is seeking to establish a presence in the emerging space tourism market. However, the company’s path forward now appears increasingly challenging, particularly in light of the recent failure of Virgin Orbit, another space-related venture under Branson’s portfolio. Moving forward, it’s now sink or swim for Virgin Galactic.

