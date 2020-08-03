Virgin Galactic just revealed a new supersonic passenger jet planned with Rolls-Royce, which used to make Concorde jet engines

An artist's concept of Virgin Galactic's supersonic jet, which the company hopes is capable of high-speed passenger travel at Mach 3, or three times the speed of sound.

Virgin Galactic, the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson, wants to pursue high-speed passenger travel as well.

On Monday, Virgin Galactic revealed a preliminary design for a supersonic jet capable of flying up to 19 people at Mach 3, or 2,300 mph.

Publishing the design is a very early step — even with very fast development it would still be years before the plane could fly.

A Virgin Galactic executive previously told Business Insider that the company thinks high-speed passenger travel could be a $15 billion annual business.

Not long after Virgin Galactic unveiled the interior design of its rocket-powered SpaceShipTwo, built to fly tourists beyond the edge of space and back, the company revealed plans for a foray into high-speed passenger travel.

On Monday, Virgin Galactic, founded by Richard Branson, published a high-level design for a new supersonic jet capable of flying nine to 19 people from New York City to London in about 90 minutes.

It said it planned to build the high-speed aircraft with the help of Rolls-Royce, the company that built the afterburner turbojet engines for the discontinued Concorde jet.

Virgin Galactic said that it was also working with NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration to realize the new aircraft and that, to that end, it recently completed what's called a mission concept review.

The review is an early but essential step in certifying a vehicle for flight. Even with very fast development, it may take many years before such a plane would actually be ready to carry passengers.

An artist's concept of Virgin Galactic's planned supersonic jet from above.

The preliminary design for the unnamed aircraft — though the illustrations list "N2000VG" on its tail — suggests it will have delta wings and be capable of traveling at Mach 3, or about 2,300 mph, at an altitude of roughly 60,000 feet.

The Concorde jet, which retired in 2003, was capable of Mach 2, or about 1,300 mph.

"We are excited to complete the Mission Concept Review and unveil this initial design concept of a high speed aircraft, which we envision as blending safe and reliable commercial travel with an unrivalled customer experience," George Whitesides, Virgin Galactic's former CEO and new chief space officer, said in a press release.

"We have made great progress so far, and we look forward to opening up a new frontier in high speed travel," he added.

A $15 billion annual business?

An artist's concept of Virgin Galactic's planned supersonic jet from below, showing its Rolls Royce engines.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Whitesides (then Virgin Galactic's CEO) said the company wanted to expand well beyond suborbital space tourism and break into frequent supersonic passenger travel.

He said Virgin Galactic hoped to leverage its growing flight data and operations experience, along with new research and development, into a new high-speed transportation system.

The goal: Claim a fraction of the airline industry's premium long-haul travel business, which totals about $300 billion a year.

"If we can just capture 5% or something like that, then it's still a huge number," Whitesides told Business Insider in May, adding that $10 billion to $15 billion in revenue "is a massive opportunity."

He said he believes people will want to go places faster in smaller vehicles and will be willing to pay for the privilege. "The things that we're working on are very much part of our aviation future," he said.

The gap for such operations is wide open, given that the Concorde, a supersonic passenger airliner, retired in 2003.

A British Airways Concorde supersonic jet taking off in flight.