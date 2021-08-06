Virgin Galactic restarts spaceflight sales at $450,000 and up
The space tourism company said Thursday it is is open again for spaceflights, and that it will sell single seats, package deals and entire flights.
Maxwell Berry, 22, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Sunday on battery charges, NBC reported, citing an arrest report. Reuters could not immediately confirm details of Berry's arrest.Berry is accused of groping the breasts of one flight attendant, touching the buttocks of second and punching a third in the face, according to the network.Following that altercation Berry was subdued with the help of other passengers and duct-taped to his seat, NBC reported."Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight," an airline spokesperson said in a statement released to NBC.
Hawaii has the most strict entry rules in the country and travelers who don't do their homework risk delaying or ruining their vacation.
Listen up, Star Wars fans! You might have heard how immersive and cool Walt Disney World's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is supposed to be (and we bet it'll live up to its hype), but have you seen the prices?
The policies will be in effect until at least Oct. 31.
Spirit Airlines' woes enter its sixth day as the airline cancels more flights Friday stranding passengers at airports. CEO Ted Christie spoke to CBS News about the trouble and why he is apologizing to customers.
Walt Disney World provided more details about the immersive, cruise-style experience based on the popular film franchise.
Spirit CEO Ted Christie said the airline's flight cancellations will continue, calling the company's woes this week "not our proudest moment."
Before the pandemic, my husband and I were planning a trip to Spain so that I could complete the necessary paperwork to apply for dual citizenship. The pandemic had put that trip on hold indefinitely. It’s safe to say neither of us fully anticipated how challenging an international trip amid the latest wave of the pandemic could be.
The pilot and five passengers from a cruise ship were aboard the float plane that crashed near Ketchikan on Thursday.
Norwegian Cruise Line heads to federal court on Friday in a battle that pits the company's plan for returning to the seas against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's vow to oppose COVID-19 "vaccine passports." The court battle comes as big business and some government entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus with vaccination requirements, prompting legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians. Norwegian plans to make its first post-pandemic departure from Miami, the main port for Caribbean cruises, on Aug. 15.
During the peak of the meltdown, Spirit Airlines announced that employee shifts would require "mandatory overtime due to irregular operations."
This overlooked corner of Oregon offers hike-in resorts, smart design, and surprisingly good pizza.
Visit Tulum for an unforgettable adventure. Discover the best hotels, restaurants and things to do with this highly curated Tulum travel guide.
Rides, resorts, buses, and more are all considered indoors.
Well-heeled space tourists will need $450,000 for a short up-and-down trip to space aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket plane.
