Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force

FILE PHOTO: A banner hangs on the outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) IPO in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc on Friday flagged a delay to its first commercial research mission with the Italian Air Force to mid-October due to a potential manufacturing defect.

The company also attributed the delay in the mission, named "Unity 23", to the pending resolution of a probe by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Virgin Galactic said on Friday a third-party supplier warned of a potential manufacturing defect in a component of the flight control system during test flight preparations.

"At this point, it is not yet known whether the defect is present in the company's vehicles and what, if any, repair work may be needed," the company said, adding it was conducting inspections with the vendor.

The mission was initially set for late September or early October to carry three paying crew members from the Italian Air Force and the Rome-based government agency National Research Council.

The FAA is investigating the flight that took billionaire Richard Branson to space in July, and last week barred SpaceShipTwo flights until the agency approves the final mishap report or determines the issues do not affect public safety.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic cites potentially faulty part as it postpones its next space flight

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has postponed its next space flight to at least mid October, saying late Friday that it found a potentially faulty part.

  • China launches wealth management product pilots for retirement in four cities

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday it will launch wealth management product pilots in four cities aimed at retail investors looking to boost their retirement savings. The products will be sold by wealth management units of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank and China Everbright Bank. The pilot products will last for a year starting from Sept. 15, and each institution involved can raise up 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of products, the statement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said.

  • The Top 5 Hotel Brands in the World

    More and more travelers are gravitating toward hotels that support guests' well-being and follow responsible business practices.

  • Harvard’s $42 Billion Fund to Stop Investing in Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Harvard University will stop investing in fossil fuels and instead use its giant $42 billion endowment to support the green economy, joining a growing wave of investors moving away from pollutive industries. Harvard Management Co., which runs the endowment, has no investments in companies that explore for or develop fossil fuels and “does not intend to make such investments in the future,” President Larry Bacow said Thursday in a letter posted on the university’s website.The move

  • Analysis-Stimulus-pumped stocks at risk as warning signals flash red

    Sky-high valuations and signs that the flood of cheap cash washing around financial markets may be subsiding suggest the record-breaking run in shares is about to hit the buffers. Banks including BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi and Credit Suisse this week told clients to trim exposure to stocks. Morgan Stanley is cautious on U.S. stocks and high-growth market segments that are very sensitive to rising interest rates, all the more so given September is a month when shares have typically tended to underperform.

  • Democrats unveil $150 bn power plan that would penalise dirty energy

    Department of Energy would pay utilities to switch to green energy under new plan

  • Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

    Is (KBH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

  • Mother owl cares for her baby chick in the nest

    Great horned owls are the largest and most impressive owls in North America. They are the tallest of their kind and they are the most formidable hunters. They prey on large rabbits and other rodents, such as squirrels and weasels. They will even take down and eat other owls. The great horned owl has the most powerful talons and grip strength of all the owls, capable of severing the spine of even large prey. And, as we see here, these owls also have a tender side. This mother owl is devoted to her baby and she will not leave his side for long until he is ready to stretch his wings and leave the nest on his own. She will leave only to hunt, returning with food for her owlet several times each day. The father shares the responsibility and he will also hunt and care for the baby. He watches protectively from a higher branch while the mother is away. No harm will come to this fluffy little fellow without tangling the male owl first. These parents are so well equipped to deal with a threat that even a large predator would be foolish to make the attempt at eating this baby. The great horned owl is the first to lay eggs each year, often beginning their nest and laying one to four eggs in February, one of the harshest months in the middle of winter in North America. They remain in the nest, keeping the eggs warm through brisk winds, snowstorms, and sub-zero temperatures. The eggs will hatch in March or April and the parents begin their busy task of feeding themselves and their young family. This owl fledged, or left the nest the morning after this video was recorded. The owlets' wings develop quickly and their fluffy down is soon replaced by growing flight feathers. The baby made a clumsy entrance as he flapped and dropped to the ground, breaking his fall nicely. After a brief rest, he hopped and flapped until he grew strong enough to lift off from the ground to perch on a low branch. He spent the day testing his new wings while his parents perched very close by. In a world where survival requires him to quickly gain the skills to feed himself and to be able to avoid a threat, he had no time to waste. Owls are crucial to the delicate balance of the entire eco system. Without them, the rodent population would increase and deplete the food supply for other animals and even humans. Owls, like other birds of prey have been adversely affected by the increased use of pesticides. As the rodents ingest the toxins and the owls ingest the affected rodents, they are also harmed by the buildup of poison. This is one more reminder that we have a responsibility to carefully consider our impact on the world around us.

  • DC congresswoman says she didn’t let Maryland zebras loose in bizarre statement

    Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton says ‘my alibi is solid’

  • CuriosityStream Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CURI) Profit Outlook

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CuriosityStream Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:CURI ) business as it appears the company...

  • "Weapons-grade base fodder": GOP erupts in rebellion over Biden's vaccine mandates

    Top Republicans are calling for a public uprising to protest President Biden's broad vaccine mandates, eight months after more than 500 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the election. Why it matters: It has been decades since America has witnessed such blatant and sustained calls for mass civil disobedience against the U.S. government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.

  • Smoke detected in Russian module on space station - Roscosmos

    A smoke alarm was activated in a Russian service module on the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, and Russian news agencies reported that cosmonauts had smelled burning plastic. The RIA news agency quoted Roscosmos as saying all systems were later working properly. Plans for a space walk later on Thursday were still in force, the space agency said.

  • U.S. doubling fines for travelers not wearing masks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective Friday, and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as $3,000. The White House said President Joe Biden was directing the higher fines to "ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle COVID-19." TSA said the new fines will "be $500-$1,000 for first offenders and $1,000-$3,000 for second offenders."

  • Tuition, Teslas and time off: What businesses are doing to keep, attract employees

    Would these tempt you to sign on?

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor a third time

    Congresswoman puts her money where her mask was after calling on GOP to refuse mandates

  • Exclusive-U.S. Treasury, financial industry discuss cryptocurrency 'stablecoins'

    The U.S. Treasury Department met with a number of industry participants this week to quiz them about the risks and benefits posed by stablecoins -- a rapidly growing type of cryptocurrencies, the value of which is pegged to traditional currencies, according to three people with direct knowledge of the meetings. Washington policymakers are alarmed at the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market which exceeded a record $2 trillion in April. As of Friday, the market cap of stablecoins stood at roughly $125 billion, according to industry data site CoinMarketCap.

  • ZY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Zymergen Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021No obligation ...

  • Coinbase Shareholder Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Coinbase To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Coinbase Global, Inc ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN) and reminds investors of the September 20, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in ...

  • Busy bees removed from Times Square sign post

    The New York Police Department had to move a colony of bees away from a busy area of New York City on Aug. 30.

  • Science Says the Fatty Acids in Omega-3 Supplements Can Stabilize Alzheimer's Patients' Memories

    This new research further proves the beneficial effects omega-3s have on brain health.