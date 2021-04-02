Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip III Is the Stunning Future of Space Travel

Tim Nelson
·3 min read

Right about now, pretty much everyone with a passport is longing for the return of unrestricted international travel. Virgin Galactic, the brand hoping to bring commercial space travel to the masses (or at least the ultra-wealthy), is thinking much bigger.

This week, the company unveiled the VSS Imagine, the first member of Virgin Galactic’s new Spaceship III class to join its fleet of prospective commercial spacecraft. The design is based on Virgin Galactic’s existing SpaceShipTwo but sports a sleek, updated look. According to the company, the SpaceShip III will “enable improved performance in terms of maintenance access and flight rate” and “will lay the foundation for the design and manufacture of future vehicles.”

The design is a mix between a traditional airplane and something from a sci-fi movie.
The design is a mix between a traditional airplane and something from a sci-fi movie.

While bearing some similarities to terrestrial aircraft, the VSS Imagine sports a new look that seems ripped out of science fiction. That’s thanks to a new, breakthrough finish that wraps the entirety of its exterior in a “mirror-like material,” letting the SpaceShip III reflect the earth, sky, and stars back as it ascends to the apex of its suborbital flight path. The unique form of this livery design serves a functional purpose as well, as it enhances exterior thermal protection.

“As a SpaceShip III class of vehicle, Imagine is not just beautiful to look at, but represents Virgin Galactic’s growing fleet of spaceships,” Virgin founder Richard Branson said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Our hope is for all those who travel to space to return with fresh perspectives and new ideas that will bring positive change to our planet.”

The mirror-like material of the exterior allows for a reflection of both earth and space.
The mirror-like material of the exterior allows for a reflection of both earth and space.

The unveiling of the Imagine comes after a period of delays and setbacks for Virgin Galactic, ranging from a fatal 2014 test crash to technological snags and pandemic-induced logistical challenges. Regardless, the space tourism company remains undeterred. Ground testing on the VSS Imagine will begin shortly, with glide flights planned for a summer 2021 takeoff from Spaceport America, the $200 million-plus New Mexico facility (supported largely by state funds) that’s served as Virgin Galactic’s base of operations since 2019.

The size, while much larger than an automobile, is smaller than a traditional spacecraft.
The size, while much larger than an automobile, is smaller than a traditional spacecraft.

Simultaneously, Virgin Galactic hopes to make further progress on the manufacturing of VSS Inspire, the second SpaceShip III slated to join the fleet. Ramping up SpaceShip III production will play a key role in hitting the company’s longer-term target of launching 400 space flights per year, per spaceport.

So, if you’ve been scrimping and saving to afford a six-figure seat on a Virgin Galactic flight, the reality of the Imagine suggests your dream of space travel is (at least theoretically) one step closer to coming true. And when you finally manage to get on board, this shiny new spaceship ensures you’ll see the stars in style.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar coup: More than 40 children killed by military, rights group says

    Save the Children tells of a "nightmare situation", with the youngest victim just six years old.

  • a Spectacular Goal from Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers

    (Buffalo Sabres) with a Spectacular Goal from Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers, 04/01/2021

  • Thai court voids order for ex-PM to pay $1B for rice losses

    A court in Thailand on Friday annulled a 2016 order by the country’s Finance Ministry for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 35.7 billion baht ($1.1 billion) in compensation for losses incurred by a money-losing rice farming subsidy program that her 2011-2014 administration launched. The country's Central Adminstrative Court said the 2016 payment order lacked a legal basis since Yingluck was not responsible for the alleged corruption because it was carried out operationally by other officials. The court said the Finance Ministry failed to prove Yingluck was directly responsible for the financial losses.

  • UPDATE 1-United Airlines to initially hire 300 new pilots as travel demand rebounds

    United Airlines on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds as a rising number of Americans get COVID-19 vaccination, according to the company's internal memo seen by Reuters. United, which has more than 12,000 pilots, will hire pilots who either had a new hire class date that was canceled or a 2020 conditional job offer. Since September 2020, almost 1,000 United pilots have either retired or participated in voluntary leave programs but the airline said "the number of new pilots needed will be dependent on our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

  • Bunnies on a Remote Wales Island Dig Up Numerous Prehistoric Artifacts: It's 'Exciting'

    The bunnies of Skokholm Island, which lies in the Celtic Sea just two miles off the coast of Pembrokeshire, are the lucky rabbits who dug up the treasures

  • Republicans say Biden's not focused on infrastructure, but their voters like some of his proposals

    Mitch McConnell called Biden's infrastructure plan a "major missed opportunity," but a Morning Consult/Politico poll shows his voters may disagree.

  • Coronavirus update: India is facing a 'severe, intensive' second wave

    Experts believe India is facing the threat of a devastating and deadlier second wave of coronavirus.

  • Nagy says he'll go back to calling Bears' plays on offense

    Coach Matt Nagy is ready to call plays again on offense for the Chicago Bears. Nagy said Friday he is taking back those duties after handing them off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor midway through last season in an effort to shake up a struggling team. “There’s a lot of things that go into that," Nagy said.

  • Army probes missing rifle from National Guard unit deployed to the Capitol

    A misplaced or unaccounted-for weapon is a major security risk, Guard members said.

  • Why pollen makes you sneeze

    If you're allergic to pollen, your immune system mistakes it for a threat and releases histamine. That makes you sneeze in an effort to flush the grains out.

  • Biden Says He Supports Moving MLB All Star Game Out of Atlanta over Georgia Voting Law

    President Biden said he would support moving the MLB all star game away from Atlanta, Ga., to protest the state’s newly enacted voting legislation, in an interview on ESPN’s Sports Center on Thursday. “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden said. “The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right.” The president has compared the voting legislation to Jim Crow laws, and did so again in the Sports Center interview. “This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states,” Biden said. (Various state legislatures controlled by Republicans have considered similar legislation following former President Trump’s claims that Democrats stole the election.) Georgia’s new voting law, signed by Governor Brian Kemp last week, includes a mandate that voters present valid photo identification at polling places and to request an absentee ballot. The law also restricts the ability of advocacy groups to hand out food and water and polling places. This and similar legislation have faced opposition from a coalition of black business executives. “Corporations have to stand up. There is no middle ground,” Ken Chenault, former American Express CEO, told CNBC on Wednesday. “This is about all Americans having the right to vote, but we need to recognize the special history of the denial of the right to vote for Black Americans, and we will not be silent.” Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian also criticized the law, saying it “does not match Delta’s values.”

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Garden centres 'failing to stop peat sales'

    Just one of 20 retailers contacted by The Wildlife Trusts says it will remove peat from its shelves this year.

  • Two charged after teen fatally shot at Hillsborough tobacco and vape store

    The 19-year-old died after he was taken to the hospital.

  • Villegas has first-round lead at Texas Open

    Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday. Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, is three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.

  • How dissident Alexei Navalny's new standoff with Russia's Putin could play out

    If Russia is 'painfully killing' jailed opposition figure Navalny, what's the Kremlin's long game?

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • It’s official: Nate James leaving Duke basketball to become Austin Peay head coach

    He was associate head coach for Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski and a member of Duke’s 2001 national championship team.