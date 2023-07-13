Virgin Media investigated by Ofcom over contract cancelling issues

Virgin Media worker

Virgin Media is being investigated by the telecoms regulator over complaints that it is too difficult for customers to cancel their contracts.

People told Ofcom they struggled to speak to a customer services agent by phone, with some calls being dropped and others facing long waiting times.

Others said they had to make repeated requests to cancel their services.

Virgin Media said complaints relating to "difficulties leaving" had halved over the past year.

Ofcom is also investigating how Virgin Media has handled complaints, and whether customers knew their rights.

It said companies should tell customers that they have the right to escalate their complaint to an independent ombudsman.

"Our rules are there to protect people and make sure consumers can take advantage of cheaper deals that are on offer," said Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes.

"That's particularly important at the moment as households look for ways to keep their bills down.

"We're taking action today, on behalf of Virgin Media's customers, to investigate whether the company is putting unnecessary barriers in the way of those who want to switch away."

Ofcom said it was important for customers to be able to switch providers easily in order for the telecoms market to remain competitive.

This means people can take advantage of better deals elsewhere, and potentially save money.

If it finds Virgin Media broke the rules, the company could face a fine and be told to change its procedures.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "We are committed to providing our customers with excellent service, supporting them with any issues and giving clear options should they wish to leave.

"Complaint rates relating to 'difficulties leaving' have halved over the past year, showing the progress we're making, and we will keep working with Ofcom throughout its investigation, while making further improvements in how we handle customer complaints to provide a better overall experience."