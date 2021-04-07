Virgin Money's digital banking fault is fixed

Angry customers have hit out at Virgin Money after the bank's digital services were hit by technical problems.

The bank, which includes the outgoing Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank brands, said that online and mobile banking had been affected.

Current account customers were unable to make transactions and access their accounts for much of Tuesday.

The bank has apologised, said the issue had been dealt with overnight and that services were now working normally.

Some customers said on social media that they could not make planned large transactions, with others expressing their frustration about the timing and a lack of information about the issue.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Money apologised for the disruption but said that all the problems had now been fixed.

Virgin Money has a branch network across the UK, and is rebranding all Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank branches under the Virgin Money banner.

Most banks suffer IT shutdowns, typically a handful each year, but have been told by regulators to ensure faults are rectified quickly and customers treated fairly.

