Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to Virgin Orbit Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Stephen Zhang, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Stephen Zhang: Good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to Virgin Orbit's third quarter 2022 earnings call. Conducting the call today are Dan Hart, Chief Executive Officer; and Brita O'Rear, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are made by Virgin Orbit from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call. Please also note that on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial information that we view as important in assessing the performance of our business. You can find reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings press release and presentation materials that are available on the Investors page of Virgin Orbit's website. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Hart: Thank you, Steve. Good afternoon to everybody on the line, and thank you for joining us for the third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Today, I would like to begin with our recent accomplishments followed by our upcoming launch activities, the scaling of our business and expanding geographical reach and I'll end with the latest on business development growth and our key priorities before I turn the call over to Brita for a closer look at the numbers. Let's begin with a quick look at the highlights in the quarter. On July 1, we executed our fourth launch. The mission continued our track record of 100% mission success over our first 18 months of operations. This brings a total of 33 satellites precisely delivered into our customers' target orbits.

We've had significant activity in our international spaceport sector with the signing of agreements across several countries including Australia and South Korea and just this past month with Luxembourg. On the revenue side, we saw a significant increase in the quarter with over $30 million recognized, a testament to the dedicated Virgin Orbit team and execution on backlog. This includes the straight up mission in addition to proprietary launch service activities. And finally, having deployed the LauncherOne system to Cornwall, we have demonstrated the mobility and flexibility of our Launch platform, which is a key differentiator of our LauncherOne solution. Now let's get into the details. Our third quarter began on a very strong note when we delivered seven satellites to lower Earth orbit for the United States Space Force.

This was our fourth successful launch. We have now demonstrated the robustness of our system and its ability to execute in a range of weather conditions and various orbits. In addition, our system has shown responsiveness and launch operation by delivering customer payloads to their precise orbits early in the launch window. On October 11, Newquay Airport in Cornwall was transformed into an air and spaceport when we successfully deployed our launch system and activated the site for space launch activities. Our upcoming Cornwall launch will come with many first, the first orbital launch from UK soil. The first orbital spaceport in Western Europe and the first of many international launches for Virgin Orbit. Through air launch, we can quickly and efficiently turn airports into spaceports and open sovereign launch capabilities across the world where traditional ground launch may not be possible or practical.

Our activities in Cornwall form a blueprint for other allied nations, which will aid them in developing spaceport capabilities supporting their local space economies and government needs. The flight manifest for start me up includes payloads from seven different programs, demonstrating our global reach and diverse customer base. On the commercial side, we are opening space to a wide range of customers with missions across space-based manufacturing, maritime domain awareness, global navigation systems and general Earth observation. In this heightened geopolitical environment, the U.S. and the UK are using this mission to further their collaboration as allies in the space domain. Air launch provides the responsiveness and flexibility needed to preserve vital access to space.

Recent rhetoric threatening satellite service and actions in Ukraine have demonstrated that space is both a critical and contested environment. Participating in this launch are organizations, including the UK Ministry of Defense, the Royal Air Force, the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force. In addition, the Royal Air Force is leading a scenario-based exercise using LauncherOne to demonstrate how the unique capabilities of our system can provide options in response to a variety of potential world events. The arrival of our air launch system in Cornwall has attracted significant attention from the UK space community, government, media and even royalty who recognize our mobile system as a key element of the UK space strategy and as an enabler for the local space ecosystem.

Turning now to new business. We recently announced a multi-launch agreement with Spire Global, who operates the world's largest multipurpose satellite constellation. As a reminder, we demonstrated the flexibility of LauncherOne's rapid call-up capabilities with a quick turnaround and late payload integration of Spire satellite onboard our January mission. Building on that success, we are now teaming up in a broader capacity to provide launch options and solutions for Spire and their global customer base. We've expanded our geographic reach with the addition of spaceport agreements in Australia, Luxembourg and South Korea. In Australia, our agreement with Wagner Corporation, one of the region's leading property and infrastructure development companies, establishes a partnership whereby we will engage with government and local stakeholders to further the development of a national mobile launch capability in Australia.

The partnership seeks to certify Wagner's Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport as a national spaceport and to perform an orbital launch demonstration in early 2024. Last month, we were hosted by the Defense Minister of Luxembourg and the U.S. ambassador. During our meeting, we signed an agreement to begin a collaborative effort, whereby Luxembourg, a key logistics hub for NATO, would add LauncherOne capabilities to their portfolio. The goal is to provide a mobile air launch system with responsive space capabilities for NATO partners and other allies across Western Europe. And in South Korea, we are under contract with J-Space to define the operational requirements and the industrial support needed to launch satellites from South Korea. This cooperative effort is designed to act as a catalyst to the Korean small satellite and space solutions market simulate local economic growth and provide the South Korean government with a flexible and responsive launch capability in support of a wide range of mission applications.

We continue to expand globally, demonstrating our growing international reach as our differentiated air launch technology continues to attract widespread interest. As we've shown in Cornwall, we can transform airports into spaceports, capitalizing on existing infrastructure and minimizing local environmental impacts, a major improvement over blasting off from traditional ground launch complexes. For some of these countries, our technology is the only option to enable launch safely from their borders. We're now in discussion or have agreements with over 13 countries across the globe and expect to book additional firm orders in the near-term. The market has taken notice of the execution we've demonstrated with 100% mission success across our first four missions.

On the national security side, working under contract for the Missile Defense Agency, we have confirmed the utility of the LauncherOne system for hypersonic development and missile defense target applications. Follow-on work is active with our objective being a full-scale demonstration followed by a growing cadence of mission support and services. We continue to work closely across the national security community to enable tactically responses space through our air launch technology, which has recognized distinct advantages in this mission area. Our strategy includes capturing launch contracts for high-value payloads, resulting in increased revenues. By evolving our processes as we ramp our launch cadence, we're driving to the required certifications while working closely with NASA and the Space Force.

Looking internationally, with the growing interest in the number of agreements we've signed across the space port sector this new market is shaping up to be a major growth area. On the commercial side, we've seen increasing interest from the satellite community and more notably from more established space providers such as Spire. We are actively engaged with several others for multi-launch agreements. We see strong activity across market segments with approximately $0.5 billion in active proposals, of which several decisions are expected in the coming months. These proposals, in addition to our MOU and LOI agreements are approaching $1 billion of total opportunities. Overall, we continue to capitalize on our position in the growing space sector by targeting commercial multi-launch agreements, international space ports, high-value government payloads, responsive launch and other national security missions.

Now turning to our priorities for the balance of the year. Our first priority is to drive mission success through flawless execution and fulfill our commitments to our customers. To this end, our team is on site with our rocket underwing in Cornwall. We are proceeding through our launch campaign as we continue to work to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals in the UK. We are now expecting three launches this year, driven by the timing of regulatory approvals, our efforts to obtain certifications for high-value payloads and satellite readiness. As we ramp up, we continue to see operational efficiency improvements resulting in higher production rates and lower cost. For instance, the time between launch and the next rocket delivered for launch was reduced by approximately 50% for our current mission as compared to the previous.

And finally, we are building on our mission success, differentiated capabilities and market reach to expand our backlog. All of this is enabled by our talented world-class Virgin Orbit team. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brita to walk you through the results in more detail. Brita?

Brita O'Rear: Thank you, Dan, and good afternoon, everyone. Moving to our financial results on Slide 17. We recorded $30.9 million of revenue in the quarter. This was driven by our most recent launch in addition to recognized revenues for our other proprietary mission unique launch service activities as well as funded studies. We are more than just a launch platform, other revenue streams encompass customer-funded R&D, planning and activating space ports, ground support equipment, studies and special mission services. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was aligned with our expectations and a loss of $42.9 million, driven mainly by the cost of goods sold associated with the higher revenues. We saw improving gross margin percentages through higher revenues in launch, services and studies.

Another positive contributing factor was our continued progression down the learning curve resulting in additional efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items such as the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and fair value adjustments. We've included a reconciliation table to adjusted EBITDA in our appendix. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 was an outflow of $52.5 million. This was a 6% improvement compared to the prior quarter as we had higher collections and continued to realize cost reduction gains. We are activating our state-of-the-art engine test stands in addition to investing in our production ramps and have just completed our next-generation ground support equipment, which is in operation at Cornwall.

Turning to our full year guidance. As Dan mentioned, we expect to launch 3x in 2022 as we focus on executing our strategic Cornwall launch and work with our customers on the timeliness of spacecraft availability. On the revenue side, we have already secured the lower end of our previous outlook range and are holding the top end range of $40 million. Our launch operations execution to date gives us confidence in our revenue outlook. No change to our free cash flow outlook as we continue to expect an outflow this year in the range of $220 million to $230 million. This reflects our focus to manage cash as we continue to expect second half free cash flow to be favorable compared to the first half. Sequentially, in Q4, we are projecting higher working capital, mainly associated with the production ramp with offsets from additional contract signings and the corresponding cash receipts.

Looking ahead, similar to this year, we expect continued higher revenues per launch as we execute on our backlog and drive mission assurance certifications to deliver higher-value payloads. We will also continue to serve our government customers with diverse, highly specialized missions and services. On the international side, we expect to continue to execute space port agreements and demonstrate the value of our unique mobile system. In terms of launch rate, we are targeting to more than double our launch rate next year as we focus on production ramp while building upon and extending our firm backlog. In addition to launch, we will continue to expand into market adjacencies in international space ports, missile defense targets and hypersonics.

Operational execution, market penetration and expansion and disciplined cash management will be key for us next year as we drive towards becoming free cash flow breakeven in 2024. Finally, I want to touch on cash as we continue to bolster our financial position through a variety of efforts. We have strong backing from our current shareholders as demonstrated by the recent $25 million convertible investment from Virgin Investments, a part of the Virgin Group. We finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of just over $71 million. The recent $25 million investment is in addition to this balance. We will be opportunistic in the capital markets to fund our growth. Operationally, we continue to win new business and execute on our existing backlog, which will generate cash as we increase launch rates and drive costs down, improving our gross margins.

In addition, capturing new higher-value orders provides working capital benefits and cash receipts. And with that, I would like to thank you for your time. And we'll now turn the call back over to Dan.

Dan Hart: Thank you, Brita. At this point, we'd like to open the line up for questions.

