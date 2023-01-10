Virgin Orbit just launched a rocket that failed to reach orbit. Take a look at what happened.

Virgin Orbit's rocket launch from the UK failed to reach orbit. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Virgin Orbit on Monday launched a rocket from the UK, but it failed to reach orbit.

There was an "anomaly" after Cosmic Girl, a modified Boeing 747, released the rocket.

Here's what happened when Insider attended the rocket launch at Spaceport Cornwall.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit on Monday attempted to launch a rocket from the UK, which would have been the country's first orbital space mission from British soil, but the spacecraft failed.

Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit uses a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 called Cosmic Girl to launch its LauncherOne rocket, which is lodged under the plane's wing.

Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl releases a LauncherOne rocket test article in mid-air for the first time during a July 2019 test. Greg Robinson/Virgin Orbit

When the rocket is released from Cosmic Girl at an altitude of 35,000 feet, its engines are designed to accelerate it into orbit. But this didn't happen on Monday at Spaceport Cornwall in southern England.

A general view of Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Boeing 747 aircraft carrying the LauncherOne rocket under its left wing, as final preparations are made at Cornwall Airport Newquay on January 9, 2023 in Newquay, United Kingdom. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Around 2,500 people came to watch the satellite launch. Staff, media, and the public had to stand across the runway from the spaceport and the spacecraft for safety precautions.

Kate Duffy/Insider

There was a replica of the 70-feet-long LauncherOne rocket, made by the UK Space Agency, in the middle of the cornered off section of the airport.

Kate Duffy/Insider

People started to gather a few hours before the launch and set up chairs along the fence where they could watch Cosmic Girl fly into the sky.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Virgin Orbit organized food, snacks, toilets, and even a silent disco for all watchers.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Virgin Orbit released a scheduled flight path trajectory for mission, showing nine satellites in LauncherOne would be released off the south coast of Ireland.

Virgin Orbit

Cosmic Girl accelerated down the runway before smoothly lifting off at around 5pm ET.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

Spectators watched Cosmic Girl take to the night sky with LauncherOne lodged under the plane wing. A livestream played at the event allowed people to keep track of the launch.

Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

When Cosmic Girl reached the right altitude, Virgin Orbit said it had successfully released LauncherOne from under its wing.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Everything was going smoothly, until Virgin Orbit announced at around 6:45 pm ET the rocket had suffered an "anomaly" and wasn't able to reach orbit to deliver the nine satellites onboard.

Story continues

Virgin Orbit

The crowds of spectators started to leave the spaceport after they realised the mission had failed.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Cosmic Girl eventually landed back at the spaceport. The pilots were expected to greet the rest of the Virgin Orbit crew in the public area, but this was called off.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

"We failed to provide our customers with the launch service they deserve," Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to understand the nature of the failure, make corrective actions, and return to orbit as soon as we have completed a full investigation."

Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider