Virgin Orbit shares set for $200m fall after rocket failure - live updates

Virgin Orbit shares have fallen by 30pc in pre-market trading

Virgin Orbit shares have tanked by about a third after the failure of Britain's first satellite launch.

The company said it was investigating the problem that meant its LauncherOne rocket failed to reach the correct orbit.

Shares slumped by as much as 37pc in the pre-market in New York, wiping up to $240m if it trades that way when markets open later today.

It is presently trading at $1.39, a fall of 30pc and a loss of more than $200m.

Virgin Orbit’s modified 747 plane "Cosmic Girl" took off from Spaceport Cornwall just after 10pm, carrying the company’s LauncherOne rocket underneath its wing.

At an altitude of roughly 35,000 feet, the rocket successfully deployed from Cosmic Girl and ignited its main engine. However, sometime during the flight the vehicle suffered an unknown anomaly, leading to the loss of the mission.

08:25 AM

Cutting business energy support part of 'easing back to normal', says Shapps

The Business Secretary has defended the scaling back of support for businesses with their energy bills, saying a "responsible government has to make those difficult choices".

When it was put to him that companies having to put up prices as a result of the move would not counter inflation, Grant Shapps told LBC Radio:

It's fair to acknowledge that when you do anything, make any of these policy decisions, you're always balancing an array of often quite difficult choices. In this case, more borrowing and more tax against supporting businesses and what the Chancellor's tried to do is balance both of those things. What I am saying is a responsible government has to make those difficult choices between do you put up tax, do you run the risk of higher mortgage rates and loan rates for businesses - we saw what happened with that before - or do you kind of ease back to a normal situation where governments don't normally intervene and support energy bills.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps

08:21 AM

Former Danish PM defends Facebook after Brazil protests

The co-chair of Facebook's oversight board has defended the social network in light of the unrest in Brazil.

Some 1,500 people have been arrested after a far-right mob ran riot inside the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, unleashing chaos on the capital.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the former Danish prime minister who is co-chair of Facebook’s oversight board, said the social network had learned from the January 6 storming of the US Capitiol building by Donald Trump supporters in 2021.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

If I look at Meta, I have to say that Meta doesn’t look like the same social media company in terms of their content moderation as they were two years ago. One of the things the oversight board did when Meta put the Trump case in front of us was that we gave them the advice that they needed to develop a protocol for exact situations like this.

When questioned about claims by Global Witness, a media monitoring group, that Facebook took its eye off the ball in the runup to the Brazilian election, allowing outright disinformation to be published, she said:

The case might come before the oversight board but it seems like things are very different from two years ago in the Trump decision. Back then the decision was arbitrary, Meta didn’t have a protocol, they hadn’t allocated specific time and resources to this incident and the risk of things turning violent. It looks like Meta has, in contrast to other social media companies, done just that.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt is co-chair of Facebook's oversight board

08:03 AM

Markets digest Bank of England inflation warning

A mixed start for British markets as investors digest comments from the Bank of England's chief economist on inflation.

Huw Pill said during a speech in New York that a surge in early retirement and long-term sickness means Britain faces a prolonged period of inflation compared with the rest of the world.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 is up 0.3pc to 7,724 while the midcaps on the domestically-focused FTSE 250 have fallen 0.5pc to 19,413.

07:50 AM

Weakening jobs market to hit Robert Walters

Recruiter Robert Walters has warned that profits will just miss expectations amid a worsening jobs market in the UK and worldwide due to mounting economic gloom.

The group said that while group net fee income continued to rise - up 8pc to £105.3m in its fourth quarter on a constant currency basis - growth slowed sharply compared with previous quarters.

It said group net fee income still lifted 20pc over the full year, putting profits on track to hit a record, but that the result would be "slightly below" market expectations.

07:48 AM

Science minister calls Virgin Orbit failure 'gutting'

Looks like science minister George Freeman got out the bunting a little too early after Virgin Orbit's take off:

🚨Historic moment as UK 🇬🇧 wins the Space Race for 1st space satellite launch from Europe with the safe release of the @VirginOrbit #CosmicGirl faring with 9 satellites 🛰 aboard.



One small step for an old 747.



One giant leap for the UK Space Sector. #ScienceSuperpower 🌍 pic.twitter.com/4Ho4AkzjfN — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) January 9, 2023

His later response: "Gutting."

After a successful launch, rocket fire, release & entry into space, @VirginOrbit reported a problem with orbit trajectory.



Gutting.



Just been to thank the flight & ground crew & Mission Control team🤝



“We do these things not because they are easy but because they are hard.” https://t.co/GrsD9PZ6yo pic.twitter.com/rM7SI5tgMx — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) January 10, 2023

07:44 AM

Britain undeterred by Virgin Orbit failure, says UK Space Agency boss

The inquest into the failure of the Virgin Orbit mission begins in earnest today as its share price plunges, writes Matthew Field.

UK Space Agency deputy chief executive Ian Annett told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We are not quite sure [what went wrong] yet, Virgin will need to do a full review of the data in the next few days or so."

He said there was an "anomaly in the second stage", meaning the rocket reached space but its satellite release failed.

He added: "It shows how difficult getting a satellite into orbit actually is."

The satellites were supposed to be released from the 70ft rocket after it reached space and travel to an orbit 550km above the earth.

However, they have instead likely burned up as they fell back through the atmosphere.

The satellites will all be insured, which should mean the providers are able to recover their costs.

Mr Annett said the failure showed space remains "hard" and "this happens in the space industry". He said the UK sector would be undeterred and more launches were planned in the next 12 months.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive of the UK Space Agency

07:35 AM

AO World shrugs off sales slump

AO World has said profitability is ahead of its previous expectations after moves to slash costs successfully improved the firm's margins.

The online electricals retailer said it is "cautiously optimistic" despite a 17.2pc drop in sales over the three months to December 31, compared with the same period last year.

It said the sales slump was in line with the board's expectations.

Meanwhile, it said it now expects to deliver adjusted earnings of between £30m and £40m for the current year after improving its guidance.

AO World said it is 'cautiously optimistic'

07:29 AM

Microsoft considers $10bn Investment in ChatGPT creator

Microsoft is in discussions to invest as much as $10bn in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT.

The proposal under consideration calls for the Washington-based software giant to put the money in over multiple years, though the final terms may change, sources told Bloomberg.

The two companies have been discussing the deal for months, they added.

Semafor earlier reported that the potential investment would involve other venture firms and could value OpenAI at about $29bn.

Documents sent to investors had targeted end-2022 for a deal closing, it added.

ChatGPT has lit up the internet since launching at the end of November, gathering its first million users in less than a week.

Its imitation of human conversation sparked speculation about its potential to supplant professional writers and even threaten Google's core search business.

OpenAI created viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT

07:19 AM

Historic UK rocket mission ends in failure due to 'anomaly'

Thousands gathered in Cornwall for what was supposed to be the start of a new era in which the UK can launch satellites.

Science editor Sarah Knapton reported from Cornwall overnight on the failed launch.

It started out so well, but Britain's first satellite launch ended in failure on Monday night when the LauncherOne rocket failed to reach the correct orbit. Shortly before midnight, Virgin Orbit announced there had been an anomaly which meant the rocket containing nine satellites was heading back down to Earth. The rocket was expected to burn up on reentry, destroying all the satellites on board. The evening had started out successfully with LauncherOne taking off strapped to a repurposed Boeing 747 nicknamed 'Cosmic Girl' while Spaceport Cornwall blasted out the Rolling Stones Start Me Up.

Read how within less than two hours, the mission ground to a halt.

Tickets for the launch reportedly sold faster than Glastonbury festival

07:13 AM

Good morning

It's the morning after the failed satellite launch the night before.

The rocket launched by a Virgin Orbit on its modified 747 aircraft failed to deploy its nine satellites as planned, sending the company's shares plunging.

British astronaut Tim Peake, no less, said the outcome was "so disappointing" but that "getting into space is hard – and valuable lessons will be learned".

Bosses will be hoping those lessons are learning quickly. In pre-market trading, Virgin Orbit shares were down about 30pc.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks had fallen after a rally in US shares evaporated amid investor concerns over US Federal Reserve officials' comments about a possible 5pc interest rates rise.

Chinese shares in Hong Kong dropped after a 2pc gain, while Japan’s Topix Index advanced after reopening following a public holiday.

Equities in developing nations entered a bull market amid a rally fueled by optimism over China’s reopening and a weakening dollar.

China's reopening buoyed sentiment with its stocks rising for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, while Hong Kong shares jumped to a six-month high.

China's benchmark has dipped 0.21pc while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.85pc.

Copper prices hit their highest in more than six months, driven higher by an improving demand outlook after top consumer China's reopening, while zinc climbed 5pc to its highest since December 15.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5pc, bucking the regional trend.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, released on Tuesday, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0pc in December from a year earlier, underpinning market expectations that the Bank of Japan may phase out its massive stimulus by tweaking its yield curve control policy.

In Australia, shares lost 0.19pc in early trading.