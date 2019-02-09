Virgin Trains USA IPO: What Investors Need to Know

Americans are riding passenger trains more often than they used to. According to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the total miles traveled by Americans via commuter and light rail services grew by 34% from 2000 to 2015. This stands to reason -- trains can be a solid kick-up-your-heels-and-ride alternative to cars and airplanes for both short and long trips.

Attempting to capitalize on this opportunity is Virgin Trains USA, operator of a passenger rail service in Florida, which will soon launch an initial public offering (IPO). Here's a look at this issue.

A Virgin-branded train in the U.K. Image source: Virgin Trains.

Now boarding for investment

In the U.S., passenger rail service is mostly the province of federal or local government bodies (Amtrak is a good example). A glaring exception is Brightline, a private company currently in the process of being rebranded as Virgin Trains USA with the involvement of U.K.-based Virgin Group.

A famously sprawling conglomerate, Virgin has a brand that currently graces a train operation in the U.K. A Virgin Group affiliate will own a small minority stake in Virgin Trains USA.

Brightline/Virgin Trains USA operates a Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach route linking those three busy Florida cities. That route will connect with a planned "north segment" of service that's to stretch from West Palm Beach to Orlando. The company then aims to extend this line from Orlando to Tampa.

Current and planned Brightline/Virgin Trains USA routes. Image source: Virgin Trains USA IPO prospectus.

The company also owns the stations it uses in the three cities; another being planned for Orlando International Airport is to be owned by the airport and leased to the company.

On the West Coast, Brightline/Virgin Trains USA has also acquired the right to build a high-speed passenger rail service between Las Vegas and Victorville, California. The idea is to extend service from Victorville to Los Angeles. No infrastructure projects have yet been undertaken for this route.

Off the rails

Given the DoT figures cited above, the timing is right for this IPO. On top of that, the incumbent of intercity rail, Amtrak, recently notched an all-time annual record for ridership, at nearly 32 million in fiscal 2017 (2018's figure was lower, but only slightly).