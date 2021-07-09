Virgin Voyages delays U.S. cruise debut from Miami, again

Cruise goers will have to wait a little longer to hop on Virgin Voyages’ ships after the company announced that it will delay its U.S. debut.

Virgin Voyages postponed its first trip out of PortMiami, according to a statement on Wednesday. The cruise line had scheduled the departure for its inaugural ship, Scarlet Lady, for late September.

It’s the sixth time Virgin has pushed back its debut, according to The Points Guy, and a year behind its original plan.

Scarlet Lady is now scheduled to set sail out of PortMiami during the first week of October, according to Michelle Estevam, director of public relations for Virgin Voyages. The ship’s terminal is under construction at PortMiami and scheduled to be completed in the fall.

“Scarlet Lady’s making a pitstop for select long-weekend voyages in the UK in August, followed by some preparations here in the US,” Estevam said by email. “While we’re getting ready to set sail from PortMiami and start our epic Caribbean adventures, there are unfortunately a few voyages we have to cancel.”

The company announced in April that it would restart its cruises from England in August.

“There’s no questioning the hurdles the cruise industry has been through over the course of the last fifteen months,” Estevam said. “That said, there is tremendous pent up demand, especially in the cruise sector. We’re starting to see the industry make its comeback here in Miami and other US ports and the excitement is hard to contain.”

The decision to postpone came one day after the CDC fought to keep cruise COVID-19 rules in place.