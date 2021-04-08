Virgin Voyages will restart cruises in the UK in August, move to PortMiami in September

Taylor Dolven
·1 min read

Virgin Voyages will start its first fare-paying passenger cruises in England on August 6.

The cruises aboard the company’s first ship, Scarlet Lady, will be three and four night voyages to nowhere from Portsmouth through August 27. Then, the company plans to bring the ship to PortMiami to begin Caribbean cruises on Sept. 22.

“We look at our UK summer voyages as a homecoming to pay homage to our British roots, and what an excellent way to kick-off our sailing season before heading back to PortMiami,” said CEO Tom McAlpin in a statement.

Cruises remain banned in the U.S. as Virgin Voyages and other cruise companies work through requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to resume operations. Additionally, competitors Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group are offering summer cruises from the United Kingdom.

The Virgin cruises go on sale April 13, and are only open to vaccinated residents of the United Kingdom. The company will announce testing, masking and capacity protocols in the coming months.

The company’s Scarlet Lady ship was scheduled to start cruising from PortMiami in March 2020 — just as the CDC banned cruising after COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths on several ships. Scarlet Lady never hosted passengers from Miami and left U.S. waters for Italy, where it has been ever since.

In the meantime, Miami-Dade County has continued construction on the company’s branded cruise terminal at PortMiami— Terminal V. The $159 million project is expected to be completed in November.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Voyages Is Launching Mini UK Cruises This Summer

    Introducing the "Summer Soiree Series."

  • "Vaccine passports" spark debate and division

    Some businesses are demanding "vaccine passports" but opposition is building over privacy and other concerns.

  • This is Why BlackRock (BLK) is a Great Dividend Stock

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does BlackRock (BLK) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Comparing draft’s top playmaker prospects against best competition. Who was best?

    They have watched the tape. They have talked to the players either informally in person or on zoom calls. They have measured heights and distances, counted bench presses and timed speed.

  • Spain limits AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to over 60-year olds

    Spain will only give AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to people over 60 years old after European and British regulators found a potential link between the shot and rare brain blood clots. "The vaccination strategy is changing and from tomorrow only over 60-year-olds will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca," Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference late on Wednesday following a meeting of regional health chiefs. Darias said a decision would be taken on Thursday on whether to administer the second round of the vaccine to people who had already received their first dose.

  • Why Shares Of Carnival Corporation Are Up By 5% Today?

    The stock gained 40% year-to-date.

  • Holocaust survivor speaks on hate in today's world

    With hate still a world commodity, 92-year-old Holocaust survivor Helen Silber is asking everyone to remember what happened so it never happens again. In America, she became Helen Silber. But in Krakow, Poland, where she was born, to a family of seven, she was named Halina. Starting Wednesday, Jews in Israel and around the world mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the 6 million Jews killed during Adolf Hitler's reign of terror in World War II. Since the war ended, Baltimore has served as home to many Holocaust survivors.

  • Tiger Woods isn't at the Masters, but he's on minds of golfers at Augusta

    Tiger Woods is recovering from a February car crash and unable to attend the Masters. Golfers at Augusta National are wishing him a speedy recovery.

  • Struggling Bosnia sees infection surge in migrants, refugees

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia is seeing a rise in coronavirus infections among migrants and refugees living in its camps, as it struggles to cope with one of the Balkans' highest COVID-19 death and infection rates among the general population. More than 6,000 migrants are stuck in the dysfunctional, war-scarred country trying to reach neighboring Croatia, a European Union member from which they hope to move on to the continent's prosperous heartland. While sporadic cases of coronavirus infections among migrants and refugees have been reported since the start of the pandemic, the current outbreak in Bosnia's camps is the biggest so far, and several facilities have been quarantined.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

    Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators, who have won nine of their last 10 games. Arvidsson and Nick Cousins scored early and late in the second period to put Nashville ahead 3-1.

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Lockheed Martin delivers its first F-35 stealth fighter aircraft to NATO ally Denmark

    The Royal Danish Air Force is expected to buy 27 F-35 jets in the coming years.

  • Kim Jong Un says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang.

  • Taiwan accused China of trying to bribe Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines to make it stop recognizing Taiwan

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Wednesday that China was "flexing its muscles" by offering poorer nations COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for allegiance.

  • EU ministers fail to agree on AstraZeneca policy in 'exasperating' meeting

    Italy and Spain have moved to restrict the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to the over-60s, while health ministers failed Wednesday to agree a joint EU policy despite fresh advice from the bloc’s medicines regulator on potential links to blood clotting. EU ministers held a meeting after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) revealed findings from an ongoing review of the vaccine, but were unable to translate the regulator’s advice into a common approach regarding which age groups should be targeted. Germany previously restricted the use of the jab to the over-60s, while Belgium and France will stick to its over-55s bracket. Finland and Sweden have a higher cut-off point with the over-65s and Denmark will continue with its total ban pending an inquiry. According to EU diplomats, the meeting of health ministers was "exasperating" as no consensus was possible. EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that "the AstraZeneca experience shows that our pharmacovigilance system works. But it’s essential that we follow a coordinated approach. We must speak with one voice to improve public trust in vaccinations."

  • Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause

    Claims that CDC data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System show an increase in vaccine-related deaths are missing context.

  • As Nina Turner runs for Congress in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, her local roots take center stage

    "It's crystal clear that the system itself is not working for the poor, the working poor ... and we have to do something about that," Turner said.