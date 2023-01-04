Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) investors are sitting on a loss of 64% if they invested a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) share price has gained some 52% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 64% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Virgin Wines UK managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

On the other hand, we're certainly perturbed by the 6.1% decline in Virgin Wines UK's revenue. Many investors see falling revenue as a likely precursor to lower earnings, so this could well explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Virgin Wines UK has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Virgin Wines UK shareholders are happy with the loss of 64% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.2%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 52%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Virgin Wines UK (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

