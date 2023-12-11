Virgina State Police investigating fatal crash in Bland County

Dec. 11—The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9:29 p.m. on Interstate 77 northbound in Bland County, Va.

A 2014 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Elaine C. Harper, 79, of Princeton, W.Va., went off the right side of the interstate and down an embankment, according to Matthew Demlein, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred in a construction zone between the 62 and 63 mile marker.

Harper died at the scene, Demlein said. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

