Virginia AG Mark Herring sues Windsor, alleging unlawful racial disparities in police traffic stops

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit Thursday against the town of Windsor, alleging its police department has operated in a discriminatory way against Black people and repeatedly violated their constitutional rights.

The legal action comes after Herring’s office reviewed 14 months-worth of traffic stop data that showed Black drivers accounted for approximately 42% of the Windsor Police department’s traffic stops — about 200% to 500% more than would be expected based on the number of Black residents who live in the town and the surrounding county, the office said.

The investigation also found that Windsor police disproportionately searched more vehicles driven by Black drivers than white drivers, even though Black drivers do not make up the majority of the town’s or the state’s population.

The attorney general’s office also discovered that the number of traffic stops and citations Windsor police were reporting to state police was lower than what it provided to the town council. The discrepancy hasn’t been explained, according to the AG’s office.

The investigation was done in response to the December 2020 traffic stop of Army Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man who had guns drawn on him and was pepper sprayed during a traffic stop conducted by two Windsor police officers. The police actions were taken after Nazario told the officers he was afraid to step out of his vehicle because he feared they might harm him.

The incident was captured by the officer’s body cameras and the footage became the basis of a lawsuit filed by Nazario in April against the officers. The Virginian-Pilot was the first to report on the lawsuit and release the body camera footage, which quickly went viral.

“While our investigation was spurred by the egregious treatment against Lt. Nazario that we all saw in bodycam footage, we discovered that this incident was indicative of much larger problems within the department,” Herring said in a press release issued Thursday. “Our months-long investigation uncovered huge disparities in enforcement against African American drivers, and a troubling lack of policies and procedures to prevent discriminatory or unconstitutional policing.”

The lawsuit was filed in Isle of Wight County Circuit Court and is the first Herring has pursued against a law enforcement agency under a new state law that gives his office the power to file suit to investigate law enforcement agencies and stop systemic civil rights violations, the press release said.

The U.S. Department of Justice has long had the authority to investigate civil rights abuses by local law enforcement agencies. But federal investigators only have so much bandwidth to provide oversight of the country’s more than 18,000 local, state and federal police departments. In recent years, states have increasingly passed their own laws granting similar investigative powers to state attorneys general.

The lawsuit seeks several remedies, including a court order barring the Windsor Police Department from engaging in discriminatory law enforcement activities, court-ordered policy changes in the department, and selecting a third party to monitor it at its own expense to ensure compliance with the Virginia Human Rights Act, Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act, and the U.S. Constitution.

“The Department lacks adequate policies to ensure that it is using force in a non-discriminatory manner, that it is performing traffic stops in a constitutional, non-pretextual, and bias-free manner, and that members of the public are able to submit and have their complaints heard in a transparent way that upholds the principles of due process,” Herring’s complaint states.

It also seeks a civil penalty of $50,000 for each proven violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

