Virginia AG sues town where police threatened Black Army lieutenant during stop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Stelloh
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Virginia’s attorney general sued the town where a police officer appeared to threaten the execution of a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop, alleging Thursday that the city's police department engages in a broader pattern of discriminatory policing.

In a written statement, top state prosecutor Mark Herring recalled the “egregious treatment” of U.S. Army officer Lt. Caron Nazario and said a monthslong investigation prompted by the case uncovered “huge” disparities in enforcement against Black drivers and a “troubling lack of policies and procedures” to prevent discrimination.

“We even discovered evidence that officers were actually being trained to go ‘fishing’ and engage in pretextual stops,” Herring said.

Nazario's traffic stop occurred Dec. 5., 2020, in the town of Windsor, about 30 miles west of downtown Norfolk, when officers pulled him over for not having a license plate.

A lawsuit filed earlier this year by Nazario against Windsor officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker alleges excessive force and other constitutional violations, and claims the officers struck Nazario with their knees after he was “compliant and blinded” by pepper spray.

In the suit, Nazario, who is Black and Latino, said he had a new vehicle tag clearly visible in his rear window and didn't immediately pull over because he was looking for a safe place to stop.

When he finally did, Gutierrez told him he was "fixin' to ride the lightning," according to the lawsuit and body camera video of the incident. The lawsuit states the expression is a reference to execution by electric chair.

The video showed Nazario saying he was afraid to get out of his car and officers pepper spraying him.

Gutierrez was later fired by the department and Crocker was disciplined.

Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday, but in court filings Gutierrez and Crocker denied the allegations in Nazario's suit, saying they used "reasonable" force and did not violate his rights. Gutierrez also denied that he was planning to execute Nazario, the filing says.

In the suit filed Thursday, Virginia state prosecutors claimed that Windsor police officers disproportionately stop Black drivers.

Between July 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, Black drivers accounted for 42 percent of the department's traffic stops, a rate 200 to 500 percent greater than what it should be based on the size of the area's Black population, the suit claims.

The suit also alleges that officers disproportionately search Black motorists and that the department provided different traffic stop and citation data to local and state authorities.

The suit, filed in circuit court in Isle of Wright County, seeks to reform the department through court-ordered policy changes.

Windsor town officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but in a statement to a local newspaper, the Suffolk News-Herald, the town described Herring's suit as "clearly political."

Before and after Nazario's traffic stop, the police department practiced non-discriminatory policing, the statement said. Still, officials took measures to increase police training and accountability, the statement said — measures that state prosecutors "were fully aware of" for "several months."

The statement also said that data cited by the attorney general's office was "questionable," though it did not provide additional details.

In an interview Thursday, a lawyer for Nazario, Tom Roberts, said he was "happy to see the attorney general of the state of Virginia has taken the Dec. 5 incident as seriously as we do."

He added that Nazario is in treatment for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and views what happened last year as a "horrible betrayal."

"It's shaken him to his core," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gloomy New Year for many as COVID-19 crashes the party again

    New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year but Australia was determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks. Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over one million cases detected a day worldwide between Dec. 24 and 30, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. With numerous countries registering all-time highs, authorities in many places have called off celebrations to welcome in 2022, fearful that the all-conquering Omicron variant will take advantage of gatherings to spread even faster.

  • Teen accused of murder was on an ankle monitor less than a month before the killing

    Less than a month after his ankle monitor was removed, Rico Pryor was arrested on charges that he shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.

  • Second former CNN producer under police investigation

    A former CNN producer is under investigation of allegations regarding "juvenile victims" in Fairfax, Virginia, the second former employee to be have been to

  • Justice Department asks Supreme Court to rule on Remain-in-Mexico policy

    The Biden administration restarted the Trump-era border policy on a limited scale earlier this month to comply with court orders.

  • Police officer who was jailed for attacking two black people is found dead at his home

    A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home.

  • Worker attacked by tiger at Florida zoo could face charges, officials say

    A cleaning company employee who was injured by a tiger at a Florida zoo after he stuck his arm in the animal's enclosure could be criminally charged, officials said Thursday.

  • 2021 viral videos: The social media moments India celebrated

    From the 'pawri' girl to the tiny Covid warrior, here are the social media moments India celebrated.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Dip; China Tech Bolsters Asia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks got a fillip Friday from a rally in a Hong Kong technology gauge following a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese shares. U.S. equity futures fell after Wall Street dipped from a record in thin year-end trading.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesHawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What That Means for YouCDC Tells Even Vaccinated to Avoid Cruises; Shares TumbleT Cells Come

  • How Much Would Shiba Inu Soar if Robinhood Adds the Altcoin?

    Others think that there are still several catalysts that could drive Shiba Inu even higher. One of the most important of those catalysts is the possibility that Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) could announce support for the coin.

  • Rams’ Win of NFL China Rights Offers ‘Untapped’ Market, Unlimited Hassle

    The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to secure their spot in Super Bowl LVI in January, and at the biggest tv event in the U.S. comes with a chance to launch business in one of the NFL’s most prized markets. But the chance to tap into China, the world’s most populous country, brings unique […]

  • After 4 Killings, 'Officer of the Year' Is Still on the Job

    In November 2008, Pennsylvania Trooper Jay Splain was honored at a county law enforcement banquet as a hero, the police officer of the year. The reason: He had shot and killed a suicidal man who allegedly pointed an Uzi submachine gun at him. That was the first killing. Splain went on to fatally shoot three more people in separate incidents, an extraordinary tally for an officer responsible for patrolling largely rural areas with low rates of violent crime. All four who died were troubled, strug

  • No bail for Las Vegas man accused of shooting Chinatown restaurant worker 11 times

    The man accused of shooting a Chinese restaurant worker in Las Vegas’ Chinatown will remain behind bars after a judge ordered him held without bail on Tuesday. The incident: Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, allegedly shot Chengyan Wang at Shanghai Taste restaurant in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road around 3 a.m. on Dec. 20. Surveillance video showed him wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and breaking into the business after trying multiple back doors, leading staff to take the matter as an attempted burglary.

  • LAPD Cop Who Shot Teen Girl in Dress Store Was a Wannabe Reformer

    Twitter/LAPD/William Jones Jr.The Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl as she tried on Christmas dresses has been identified as a veteran Black cop who, before killing the unarmed teenager, tried to build his brand as a community advocate and reformer.He also launched an apparel line called “Use of Force Fitness” but dissolved it in December 2020, after months of unprecedented protests against police violence across America.William Dorsey Jones Jr., 42, was formally ide

  • Teen Murder Suspects Surveilled Then Ambushed Their Spanish Teacher, Prosecutors Say

    Fairfield Police Department, Assistant Jefferson County AttorneyThe Spanish teacher killed in Fairfield, Iowa, in November didn’t have much of a chance to see it coming, prosecutors allege. The two 16-year-old suspects watched her every move, waiting for the right moment to strike.The allegations were part of a Dec. 23 court filing against Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the brutal killing of Nohema Graber, 66. Prosecutors have charged Goodale and Willard Miller, both students of

  • Video shows suspect in deadly Florida hit-and-run struggling with courtroom guards

    The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two South Florida children tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation Wednesday.

  • Triple homicide suspect identified; Garland police ask for help finding 14-year-old shooter

    The Garland Police Department believes the 14-year-old suspect to be armed and dangerous.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty For Aiding Epstein’s Teen Sex Ring

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyGhislaine Maxwell, the socialite accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s teen “massage” ring, was convicted on five of six charges related to child sex-trafficking on Wednesday.The Manhattan federal jury delivered the verdict after six days of deliberations. The decision arrived four days after Christmas, which also marks the socialite’s 60th birthday. From the 1990s and onward, Maxwell’s romance, and later her close companionsh

  • Lori Vallow Daybell's Attorney Kicked Off Her Case For Conflict Of Interest

    The private attorney representing Lori Vallow Daybell has officially been kicked off her case, according to court records. On Tuesday, Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce granted the state’s motion to disqualify attorney Mark Means from representing Vallow, according to court records. Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of killing Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and burying their bodies on Daybell’s property June of 2020. Chad Day

  • Oklahoma court rules reservation no longer exists

    The appeals court rejected for the first time an attempt to extend the McGirt decision beyond the Muscogee (Creek) reservation.

  • With friends like these, Danny Goldman kidnap case is solved, 55 years later | Editorial

    Tuesday night, Miami-Dade Police Cold Case detectives announced they had solved and closed the brazen kidnapping and murder 55 years ago of Danny Goldman, a 17-year-old banker’s son from Surfside.