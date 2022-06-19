Virginia alleged thieves siphon thousands of dollars of fuel from gas station, advertise discounts online

Virginia Beach police say two alleged thieves illegally siphoned thousands of dollars’ worth of fuel from a closed gas station overnight over the course of several days, while advertising discounted gas on social media.

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) on Thursday announced the arrests of Rashane Griffith, 24, and Devon Drumgoole, 21, both of Norfolk, on charges of grand larceny, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools. More charges may be pending as the investigation continues, police said.

Officers responded Tuesday to a report of suspicious activity at the Citgo gas station in the 1400 block of North Great Neck Road that was closed at the time. The department said officers observed numerous vehicles and individuals congregating on the property, pumping gasoline.

During a preliminary investigation, it was determined that devices were being used to illegally access gas pumps, police said.

Individuals were then selling the gas station at a discounted rate through a phone application and had advertised the operation on social media, according to the department. It was determined that thousands of dollars worth of gasoline was stolen from the business over several days, police said.

The department said the investigation by the VBPD Detective Bureau remains active and gas stations that are closed overnight should review security camera footage from the last few weeks to ensure they have not been victims.

A gas pump displays the price of fuel at a gas station in McLean, Virginia, June 10, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is recommended these businesses take extra precautions to ensure this does not happen to them in the future," the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone who has information on this case or a similar case is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.

The arrests came when national average gas prices reached $5 per gallon. On Sunday, the average price for a gallon of gasoline slipped slightly below the $5 threshold for a second consecutive day, according to American Automobile Association (AAA).