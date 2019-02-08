Virginia's black caucus, House Dems, in go-slow move, call for Ralph Northam's ouster. But governor stays silent

Protestors carry a fake coffin, to symbolize what they call the death of the Democratic Party, toward the Virginia State Capitol, February 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia state politics are in a state of upheaval, with Governor Ralph Northam and State Attorney General Mark Herring both admitting to past uses of blackface and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax accused of sexual misconduct.

Three powerful political groups in Virginia — black lawmakers, House Democrats and the U.S. Congressional delegation — have stepped up pressure on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over a blackface controversy, but stopped short of demanding the immediate ouster of the lieutenant governor and attorney general in concurrent scandals that have embroiled the state.

The measured approach could slow the sobering prospects for Democrats that the top three executive positions might be vacated, opening the way for the House speaker, a Republican, to take over the top job.

The political crisis engulfing the state began last week with the report that Northam's page on his 1984 medical school yearbook featured a photo of a man in blackface standing next to another man wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

After initially suggesting that he was in the picture, he backtracked the next day and denied it, rejecting growing calls that he step down. Northam did, however, admit donning blackface for a Michael Jackson dance party more than 30 years ago.

The governor has not appeared publicly since a weekend news conference in which he shifted gears and made it clear he would not resign.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would succeed Northam in the event over a vacancy in the top job, quickly found himself the subject of accusations of sexual assault by a former colleague at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004. Fairfax strongly denied the charges made by Vanessa Tyson, a political science professor at Scripps College in California.

"What began as consensual kissing quickly turned into sexual assault," she said in the statement issued by her lawyers Wednesday. She said he physically forced her to perform oral sex.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the keynote speech at the Reflections on Faith, Community and Racial Reconciliation in the Commonwealth ceremony hosted by Virginia Union University Feb. 7, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Sharpton said that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring must step down over their blackface admissions, and the sexual allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax should be investigated thoroughly. More

Tyson said she decided to step forward following the reports that Fairfax might be ascending to the governorship.

Fairfax said the accusations against him are false and that the entire encounter was consensual.

Adding to Virginia's firestorm, Attorney General Mark Herring, third in line for the governorship, admitted that he had worn blackface in college in the 1980s.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus weighed in on Thursday night with a statement reiterating its call that Northam step down, but stopping short of demanding the ouster of the next two officials. The group said the sexual assault allegation against Fairfax, who is African American, should be "thoroughly investigated," but did not demand he step down.

As for Herring, the black caucus said it appreciated the attorney general's honesty in volunteering that he had worn blackface in college, but said it is waiting for him to act further to "reassure" the state that he is fit to lead.

At a gathering of black leaders Thursday at Virginian Union, the state's oldest historically black college, Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist and television pundit, demanded that both Northam and Herring resign, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

“If you sin, you must pay for the sin,” Sharpton said. “Blackface represents a deeper problem where people felt they could dehumanize and humiliate people based on their inferiority."

“When we’re reacting to blackface, we’re not reacting to the act. We’re reacting to what the act represents,” Sharpton added.

Speculation that all 3 statewide VA Dem officeholders will resign is overwrought. One or more will survive. VA Dems won in an anti-Trump landslide in 2017. They’re not going to turn government over to a pro-Trump GOP House Speaker, who’s next-in-line to be Governor. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) February 7, 2019