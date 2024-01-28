Virginia Aquarium offers jilted lovers an ex-cellent Valentine’s Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Valentine’s Day isn’t all flowers and candy — at least not at the Virginia Aquarium.

Now you can feed the worm who broke your heart to a Komodo Dragon — symbolically of course.

The Aquarium’s Love bites fundraiser gives jilted lovers a chance to symbolically feed their exes to an animal at the aquarium.

Which animal reminds you most of your ex? Is it a slimy worm, dead rat, dead fish, creepy crawly cockroach or dull vegetable?

The feeder animal you chose will be tossed to the jaws of either a Komodo dragon, a shark, an otter or a toad.

Love Bites begins Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. and will run through Feb. 14 at noon.

Feeder animal prices will range from $5 to $25. The purchase includes a video of your chosen animal and a customizable card to share on social media or give to your Valentine.

All the proceeds support to the Virginia Aquarium Foundation.

