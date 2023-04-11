Virginia bank robber holds five people hostage in Arlington before being arrested

None of the hostages were harmed in the Tuesday bank robbery attempt (NBC Washington screen grab)

A would-be bank robber in Virginia held five people, including a child, hostage for over an hour on Tuesday, before police were able to apprehend the man and release the hostages to safety without injury, according to the Arlington County Police.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating the report of an armed robbery in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. Expect continued police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/HjPMLnyUrB — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 11, 2023

Officers were called around 3pm to reports that a man claiming to have a gun was inside a Wells Fargo bank in Arlington, demanding money.

Police have not named the alleged robber or located any guns so far, NBC Washington reports .

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.