Virginia Beach 10-year-old makes ‘reading buddies’ for school library

No one has to visit the library alone at North Landing Elementary School in Virginia Beach. The kids hold onto their “reading buddies” while they browse the shelves or sit down to read.

Fourth-grader Sienna Brevik started making the reading buddies, little stuffies made of felt, last year. They are soft, fit in little hands and come in all shapes – sloths, donuts, a strip of bacon – with little eyes. A tiny pink shape was dubbed “pink friend” by the other students.

Sienna is a big reader and has always loved the library. It makes her happy seeing other kids get excited to come to the library so they check out the reading buddies.

“I love watching them smile,” Sienna said.

Students are able to sign out one of the reading buddies while they are in the library.

Paula McDonald, a library media assistant at the school, said the buddies have been a hit since they arrived. At the beginning of the school year, she said she had forgotten to take the basket of buddies down from a shelf. The kids were quick to remind her.

The students are careful with them and have their favorites that they just have to have while in the library. Sometimes, a favorite will already be checked out, so they might try to trade.

“They are a treasured part of the library,” McDonald said.

At 10 years old, Sienna is new to sewing. Last year, she saw her mother, Beth Brevik, working on a gift for her parents. Sienna has always been crafty, Brevik said, painting, drawing and making things out of cardboard. The two started working on projects together. Sienna got kits for practice.

Brevik said Sienna prefers crafting and reading to watching television, and she loves that her daughter is more interested in being creative. It reminds her of how she grew up.

One of the first stuffies she made by herself was a pink toaster pastry. It has crooked, large stitches and a knot hanging out. Sienna said she has learned a lot since that first project, like how to “make it not crazy.”

It is in the basket of reading buddies for her classmates to check out, crooked stitches and all. It is easy to see how Sienna’s skills progressed in that basket.

One of her teachers last year encouraged her to bring the stuffies to the library. It was a chance to give back to the school and encourage others to get excited to read.

She often shares her passions and skills with others, and not just by making stuffies for her friends. Sienna once brought some supplies to recess to show her friends how to sew as well.

Brevik said this is nothing new. Sienna has a “giving heart” and has always inspired others. The girls on her gymnastics team will read the same books together, like a book club of 10-year-olds. Other friends at school also get excited to read what Sienna likes to read, like “The Land of Stories” and “A tale of Magic” series.

Sienna continues to create and learn new skills with the support of her mother and her school. Brevik said she appreciates that North Landing Elementary is so supportive and encourages Sienna to share her passion.

Sienna got a sewing machine for Christmas and gets to work on new kinds of projects.

“I just like sewing and just wish I could do it more, but I am so busy,” Sienna said.

