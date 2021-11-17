Virginia Beach approves new police review board to investigate complaints against officers

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved forming a new board that will have investigative powers while independently reviewing complaints against police officers.

The city has had a police review board since 1991, but it doesn’t have investigative powers, which led Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten to lead the call last year for a board with the ability to subpoena for records and witnesses to testify.

“This is one of the most important pieces of legislation that we have voted on this year,” Wooten said. “This legislation promotes transparency between our community and the police department.

Last April, a task force recommended how a 11-member Independent Citizens Review Board should operate. The recommendations included the need for a supermajority vote to request that a judge summon a witness to testify “after all good faith attempts to obtain an interview or documentary evidence are exhausted.”

Councilman Rocky Holcomb, a law enforcement officer, said the legal implications concerned him.

“I don’t want somebody to get caught up in a contempt of court over this subpoena process,” he said.

The City Council can tweak the recommended procedures and will select members of the new board.

Virginia Beach’s Investigation Review Panel currently evaluates the outcomes of Police Department internal affairs investigations involving accusations of police misconduct or abuse of authority. Wooten has said the city needed a board that could investigate those accusations independently.

Once the new board is in operation, it will replace the original review panel, according to City Attorney Mark Stiles.

A new state law on July 1 allowed cities to create law enforcement civilian oversight panels to independently investigate complaints by civilians.

“It promotes unity and trust in our community,” Wooten said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Councilman Aaron Rouse acknowledged Wayne Lynch, who was sitting in the audience. Lynch’s son, Donovon, was shot by a police officer in March at the Oceanfront. Virginia Beach police claimed Lynch was brandishing a gun at the time of the shooting; Lynch’s family contends that’s not true.

The officer who shot Lynch did not have his body camera on. Virginia State Police have been conducting an investigation for six months.

“Thank you for being here,” Rouse said to Donovon’s father. “I think it takes incredible strength for you to even step foot in these chambers tonight.”

