A Virginia Beach bank was robbed Saturday. Less than 20 minutes later, a suspect was in custody.

Less than 20 minutes after a Navy Federal Credit Union location was robbed Saturday, Virginia Beach police had a suspect in custody.

The robbery occurred at 12:14 p.m. at a Navy Federal Credit Union office on Shore Drive, according to police. The branch is in the Lake Shores Plaza Shopping Center.

Seventeen minutes later, at 12:31 p.m., a suspect was apprehended on Haygood Road, near its intersection with Ferry Plantation Road, police said. The spot is about three miles from the bank.

Police said in a tweet the investigation was in the early stages and that more information would be provided as it became available.

