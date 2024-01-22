Virginia Beach business owners rally for new creative district on Laskin Road

VIRGINIA BEACH — Five years ago, Jesse Wykle started drumming up support for a new creative district at the eastern end of Laskin Road dubbed The Artery.

But then the pandemic hit. Wykle, who owns Aloha Snacks at 501 Laskin Road, and other business owners had to focus on surviving.

“We had a little fire going in Virginia Beach on culture and restaurants and that (the pandemic) just totally snuffed it out,” the 41-year-old business owner said.

But now he’s back on track with the formation of The Artery. The organization has a board of directors in place and received official nonprofit status, and Wykle’s working with the city to formally designate the area a “creative district” where special events can be held and businesses can qualify for economic development incentives. Businesses that join will pay an annual fee to help fund the district.

“The idea is to build a collaborative effort within this creative district and raise money for charity,” Wykle said. “All the while, we increase the amount of money that’s spent in this area and work together to grow small businesses.”

The Artery would be only the second creative district in Virginia Beach. The city established the ViBe Creative District in 2015. It’s about 10 blocks south of Laskin Road.

“We love the opportunity of collaboration here that involves art and music and food,” said Amy Kitchin, gallery director of Stravitz Sculpture and Fine Art Gallery, on the western edge of the proposed district.

Councilman Worth Remick is supporting Wykle’s efforts to grow The Artery.

“It allows these businesses to gain attention and do some creative things to promote business,” Remick said.

The boundaries would stretch a little more than a mile and encompass Laskin Road just west of Birdneck Road to the Oceanfront, including 30th, 31st and 32nd streets, Wykle said.

Since he first tossed around the idea in 2019, several new businesses have opened on Laskin Road east of the roundabout. The Pinnacle apartment complex, where the Farm Fresh grocery store used to be, is scheduled to open this spring.

Pacifica restaurant recently relocated from the North End of the beach to the ground floor of the Summer House building on Laskin Road. Co-owner Christin Glover is looking forward to participating in The Artery’s events.

“We would love to be able to block off the area and have parties,” Glover said.

Plans are in the works for a weekly summer farmers market, a monthly art walk, cooking competitions and live mural paintings to draw people off of the Boardwalk and into restaurants and shops.

“We need to update it with some pastel colors and really focus on pulling people into this little yellow brick road of culture,” Wykle said.

