Virginia Beach city jail inmate dies by suicide, sheriff’s office says

A 39-year-old man incarcerated at the Virginia Beach city jail died by suicide Friday, according to the city’s sheriff’s office.

Daniel Michael Young, a Virginia Beach resident, was pronounced dead at 2:41 p.m. He is the third inmate this year to die in the jail.

A deputy sheriff found Young unresponsive in his cell at 2:04 p.m. Friday during a security check. Young was last checked on at 1:25 p.m. that day, according to a news release.

The deputy, jail medical staff and other first responders rendered aid to Young before he was declared dead.

Young was incarcerated Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of auto theft.

The sheriff’s office said Young gave no indication he was suicidal during the jail’s medical and mental health screening, which looks for symptoms of mental illness and examines inmates’ past and present mental status, history of depression and suicidal tendencies.

Jail staff have successfully intervened in five suicide attempts this year, according to jail spokeswoman Margie Hobbs.

Two people incarcerated in the jail committed suicide in 2020, and staff intervened in 10 attempts that year. Hobbs said those deaths were the first in-custody suicides at the jail in 10 years.

Virginia Beach police and the sheriff’s office are investigating Young’s death, as they do all in-custody deaths. As required, the incident has been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections for review.

No foul play is suspected, according the the sheriff’s office.

