Virginia Beach city jail inmate dies in medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

A 47-year-old inmate at the Virginia Beach city jail died in a medical emergency Sunday afternoon.

Marvin Williams Jr. died of natural causes — a “ruptured aortic dissection due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease with morbid obesity as a contributing factor” — according to The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk. No foul play is suspected.

Williams, who lived in Virginia Beach, told a deputy sheriff Sunday morning that he was feeling unwell. Williams was taken to the jail’s medical division before he returned to his cell under medical observation, according to a news release from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy sheriff found Williams unresponsive at 1:41 p.m. Deputies, jail nurses and medics attempted to resuscitate Williams with CPR, a defibrillator and oxygen, but he was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m.

Williams was seen sitting up and eating at 1:35 p.m., authorities say.

Virginia Beach police arrested Williams Aug. 17, charging him with unauthorized use of an automobile. Williams’ bond was set at $1,500, but it was not posted, according to a news release.

Williams was receiving treatment for existing health issues and being housed in a medical observation cell, authorities say. He had completed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for COVID-19 upon his incarceration.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office — both of which investigate all in-custody deaths — are investigating Williams’ death. The incident has also been referred to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths and has the authority to investigate.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com