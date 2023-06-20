Virginia Beach’s Comfy Belly delays opening after car crashes into restaurant

The Comfy Belly Restaurant & Bar in Virginia Beach was set to open Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a portion of the building.

According to a Facebook post from the establishment, located at 1801 Pleasure House Road, opening time was only delayed an hour until 3 p.m. The part of the building with damage has been boarded up.

“A car traveling from (New Jersey) was followed by police on the Bay Bridge tunnel at a high rate of speed,” the post reads. “The car ended up running threw the patio and into the side of The Comfy Belly restaurant. Good news, there wasn’t anybody hurt!”

A spokesperson from Virginia State Police said the chase was initiated by the Exmore Police Department, and the Virginia Beach Police Department made the arrest. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach police said the department’s officers were not involved in the pursuit. There was no immediate word on any possible injuries or what the driver was charged with.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com