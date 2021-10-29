Virginia Beach confronts inescapable costs of rising seas

BEN FINLEY
·4 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Voters in the sprawling coastal city of Virginia Beach will decide whether to approve one of the larger municipal bonds in the U.S. that would be used to protect against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes.

If it passes Tuesday, the $568 million would fund anything from elevating roads to closing a 100-acre (40-hectare) city golf course to collect stormwater.

If it fails, economists say the city could lose billions of dollars in the next half-century as recurrent flooding inundates roads, businesses and homes.

The referendum underscores the mounting costs of adapting to climate change for U.S. cities. But it will also be a measure of Americans’ willingness to approve such bonds as more communities seek funding.

“I’m not confident that it will pass,” said Virginia Wasserberg, whose Virginia Beach home was among 1,400 houses and businesses flooded by heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Wasserberg, 41, is a conservative Republican who home-schools her children and supports the bond. She’s campaigned for more flood protections ever since her neighborhood's drainage systems were overwhelmed by weeks of rain that culminated with Matthew.

Homes that are miles from the city's beaches on the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay were inundated for the first time. Wasserberg said she and her family fled to the second floor and called 911 --- only to be told that responders couldn’t reach them.

“I like to say it took a disaster to wake me up,” Wasserberg said.

Voter approval is far from guaranteed in this city of nearly half a million people, which some political observers say can lean libertarian. If the bond passes, property taxes would rise by $115 to $171 a year for a home of median assessed value, city officials say.

The need for money to protect communities against climate change is growing across the globe, particularly in the world’s poorest countries. It will be an area of discussion at an upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, which starts Sunday in Glasgow.

In the U.S., 26% of ZIP codes are “highly exposed to floods,” according to Moody’s ESG Solutions, which tracks climate risks and sustainable finance.

“As climate change becomes a greater threat, more governments will focus on climate adaptation and resilience projects,” said Matt Kuchtyak, the group's vice president of outreach & research.

Several cities have already approved significant bonds. For instance, Miami residents voted in 2017 to fund a $400 million bond, nearly half of which would pay for such things as storm drain upgrades and sea walls.

San Francisco voters passed a $425 million bond to pay for the first phase of strengthening a sea wall that protects against earthquakes and rising oceans. The same year, Houston-area voters supported $2.5 billion in bonds for flood-control projects in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Bonds could emerge as the principal vehicle for funding, said Richard Wiles, executive director of the Center for Climate Integrity, which argues that oil companies should cover such costs because of fossil fuels’ link to climate change.

“None of these cities has hundreds of millions of dollars hanging around,” Wiles said, adding that Virginia Beach has proposed one of the biggest bonds.

The city could prove to be an interesting testing ground.

A 2021 telephone survey of 400 residents found that just over half were willing to pay more in taxes for flood-protection projects, according to a report by Old Dominion University. But half also agreed that people who do not experience flooding on their properties should not have to pay for such projects.

And yet, the land in Virginia Beach is sinking and the seas are rising at an alarming rate. Since 1960, sea levels have risen by nearly a foot (0.3 meter). And they're likely to rise by 1.5 feet to 3 feet (0.5 to 1 meter) over the next half-century.

Much of Virginia Beach sits on low coastal plains. Water can drain slowly into tidal rivers and tributaries, sometimes with nowhere to go during heavy rains and high tides.

The bond-funded projects could help the city avoid up to $8 billion in losses to flooding as well as associated economic impacts in the coming decades, according to the Old Dominion University report. The losses are equivalent to about a quarter of Virginia Beach’s gross domestic product — or its total output of goods and services.

“As flooding becomes more prevalent, insurers will raise premiums, refuse coverage and at some point exit Virginia Beach entirely,” economics professor Robert McNab said. “Businesses will have more difficulty in moving goods to market and, of course, residents will have more problems moving around the region.”

John Moss, a city councilman who's been a large force behind the referendum, said Virginia Beach could still complete the flood-protection projects if the referendum fails. But he said it would take 25 years instead of about a decade.

And even if the bond passes, the projects will make up about a third of what's needed overall protect to against 1.5 feet of sea-level rise, Moss said.

“It's a big ask,” Moss said of the bond. “But the threat is real.”

Recommended Stories

  • COP26: Arnold Schwarzenegger angered by world leaders' climate policies

    The Terminator actor also says reducing meat intake does not have to mean sacrificing something.

  • Malaysia to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

    Malaysia said on Friday it would proceed with the procurement of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children, following a U.S. expert panel's recommendation for the shot to be authorised for those aged 5 to 11. A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend the authorisation, saying the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter other options, such as the vaccine made by China's Sinovac BioTech, would also be considered to ensure schools can reopen safely.

  • Education Solutions Gain Steam on Eve of UN Climate Conference

    An “unprecedented” level of interest in girls’ education as a climate solution is growing worldwide, advocates say, as youth empowerment and gender are set to take center stage at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference. From Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, roughly 20,000 international leaders and climate advocates will gather in Glasgow, Scotland for […]

  • Biden urges restraint in Sudan as death toll rises to 9

    U.S. President Joe Biden called Thursday for Sudan's people to be allowed to protest peacefully as the number of those killed in recent demonstrations against the military coup rose to nine. Biden's statement was the latest from the international community urging the generals to restore the civilian-led transitional government and release those detained after their takeover earlier this week. The coup's leader, a top general, fired at least six ambassadors, including the envoys to the U.S., the European Union and France, after they condemned the military’s takeover of the country, a military official said Thursday.

  • U.S. woman who assisted Bali 'suitcase' murder released from jail

    An American woman jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend for murdering her mother and stuffing the remains in a suitcase on the Indonesian island of Bali was released from prison on Friday after serving a chunk of her 10-year sentence. Swarmed by reporters, Heather Mack left Bali's Kerobokan prison early on Friday. Arrested in 2014 in a case that captured global attention due to its grisly nature, Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years for premeditated murder, while Mack received a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to murder.

  • UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

    The U.N. Security Council called on Sudan’s military leaders Thursday to restore the civilian-led transitional government and immediately release all those detained after the military takeover. The U.N.’s most powerful body also expressed “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and affirmed its readiness "to support efforts to realize Sudan’s democratic transition” and the peoples’ aspirations “for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.” The press statement approved by all 15 council members went through several revisions, diplomats said, mainly to address objections from Russia, which did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed in the British-drafted text.

  • Baldwin shooting highlights risks of rushed film production

    The fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on a movie set has put a microscope on an often-unseen corner of the film industry where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions. With a budget around $7 million, the Western “Rust” was no micro-budget indie. For some in the business, the failures reflect larger issues in a fast-evolving movie industry.

  • In Japan's Okinawa, ruling party's tough China stance helps win young voters

    Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Okinawa's gritty Uruma city, the former minister in Japan's ruling party relishing the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in this weekend's vote. Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in Sunday's lower house election due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But in the far southern prefecture of Okinawa - long a bastion of the pacifist opposition - the LDP's harder line on China and proactive security policy is helping it win over younger voters.

  • State Dept. urges investigation of Myanmar military torture

    The U.S. State Department expressed outrage and demanded an investigation on Friday after The Associated Press reported that Myanmar’s military has been torturing detainees in a systemic way across the country. The United Nations’ top expert on human rights in Myanmar also called for strong international pressure on the military. “We are outraged and disturbed by ongoing reports of the Burmese military regime’s use of ‘systematic torture’ across the country,” the State Department said, using Myanmar’s other name, Burma.

  • Study: 10 UNESCO forests emit more C02 than they soak up

    Sites containing some of the world’s most treasured forests, including the Yosemite National Park and Indonesia's Sumatra rainforest, have been emitting more heat-trapping carbon dioxide than they have absorbed in recent years, a U.N.-backed report said. According to the report released Thursday, factors like logging, wildfires and clearance of land for agriculture are to blame. The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural and educational agency, said their report provides the first-ever assessment of greenhouse gases produced and absorbed in UNESCO-listed forests.

  • Biden lands in Europe with domestic spending plans in limbo

    The US president is attending two summits, while his $2.75tn (£2tn) spending plans are up in the air.

  • Russia marks another daily coronavirus death high

    Russia hit another record for daily COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as authorities across the country moved to keep most people off work in line with a Kremlin order aimed at stemming the spread. The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic's start. The number brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 233,898, by far the highest in Europe.

  • Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

    When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Such statements may seem surprising, even callous, to those who might expect the prayers to focus on the well-being of loved ones.

  • A rare foreign bacteria in a scented room spray? It nearly killed a Texas girl.

    It never occurred to Lylah Baker’s family that a spray could deliver the deadly bacteria directly into their homes. Walmart has recalled the product.

  • Actions, not words – Pacific Islands urge strong commitment on climate

    The world must unite and take significant action now to tackle climate change that is threatening the survival of Pacific island nations, the region's leaders said on Friday, as they prepared to travel to Scotland for a climate summit. The low-lying Pacific islands are widely seen as a main front line in the campaign against climate change as they struggle against rising sea levels. Tong has predicted his country of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, will likely become uninhabitable in 30 to 60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies.

  • India's Adani Ports scraps Myanmar container terminal plans

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India's Adani Ports said on Wednesday it was abandoning plans to build a container terminal in Myanmar, weeks after applying for a U.S. licence for the project, saying it believed it did not violate sanctions. A military coup in Myanmar in February and an ensuing crackdown on mass protests in which hundreds have been killed has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on military figures and military-controlled entities. "The company's risk management committee, after a review of the situation, has decided to work on a plan on exiting the company's investment in Myanmar, including exploring any divestment opportunities," Adani said in a statement, without giving further reasons for the change in plan.

  • Here Are the Goals of the COP26 Climate Change Meetings—and Where the World Stands in Accomplishing Them

    From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, they’ll be bringing forward countries’ first updated plans to cut emissions since the Paris accords six years ago, and finalizing the so-called “Paris Rulebook” that will govern how the agreement’s ambitious emissions reductions will actually be implemented around the world. The conference’s organizers have laid out several goals for the event, among them eliminating the world’s coal power plants, replacing gasoline vehicles with electric models and reaching an agreement for wealthy nations to provide $100 billion annually in financing to support the climate transition in the developing world. Delayed from 2020 due to the global pandemic, COP26 follows a year in which, from massive wildfires in Siberia and unprecedented flooding in Germany and Belgium, to famine in Madagascar and record-shattering heat in the American West, it’s become abundantly clear that climate change has contributed to increasingly frequent and severe weather events.

  • NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

    Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers face a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm on the mandate as firefighters rallied Thursday outside his official residence, sanitation workers appeared to be skipping garbage pick ups in protest and the city's largest police union went to an appeals court seeking a halt to the vaccine requirement. De Blasio said Thursday that the city has contingencies to maintain adequate staffing and public safety, including mandatory overtime and extra shifts — tools that he said were typically used “in times of challenging crisis.”

  • 'Rust' electrician posts last known photo of Halyna Hutchins in chapel where Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

    The photo shows Hutchins and Baldwin in a church scene where authorities have said the shooting occurred.

  • Mapped: More urban deer in NWA means more car accidents

    Data: Statefarm; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Just like people, more deer are moving to NWA. What's happening: Deer have fewer natural predators than they used to and, ironically thanks to urban development, feel safer closer to town. There is usually plenty of food, and they begin having fawns, so the population grows over time. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: More deer means more human-animal interactions and as t