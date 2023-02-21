Virginia Beach to consider giving more police powers to sheriff’s deputies again

The City Council will vote tonight on whether to give sheriff’s deputies the same authority as police officers in some situations.

Sheriff Ken Stolle first brought the request to the body last year. Sheriff’s deputies assist the Police Department at the Oceanfront and during special events, but they don’t have the same powers as police officers.

Stolle wants deputies to be able to issue summonses for non-felony offenses, including misdemeanors and traffic violations. The city collects the fines of offenses charged under local laws. Stolle is back with the same request: to replace references to “police officer” with “law enforcement officer” in certain city codes.

Last year, the City Council deferred a vote after former council members Aaron Rouse and John Moss wanted to review accountability issues, including the agreement between the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has since worked with the Police Department to create a mutual aid agreement, which the City Council is also scheduled to vote on tonight. It provides for, but does not require, joint training between the two entities. The agreement also says that “any allegations of professional misconduct against personnel operating pursuant to this Agreement shall be investigated and handled by the employer of the person.”

The city’s new police oversight board, which will have investigative powers while independently reviewing complaints against police officers, is currently undergoing training. It’s unclear if the board will be able to hold sheriff’s deputies to the same standard as police officers.

Only a police officer can request a citizen to show identification based on reasonable suspicion or probable cause under current city law. Stolle’s request, if approved, would allow sheriff’s deputies to perform that duty and others.

