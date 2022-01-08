Virginia Beach considers giving more police powers to sheriff’s deputies, raising accountability concerns

On busy summer weekends at the Oceanfront, the Virginia Beach Police Department beefs up its presence with sheriff’s deputies.

But those deputies don’t have the same powers as police officers when it comes to non-felony offenses, such as misdemeanors and traffic violations, under city code.

Now, Sheriff Ken Stolle wants to replace references to “police officer” with “law enforcement officer” in the city code so that sheriff’s deputies can issue summons for those offenses.

But some members of the City Council are concerned about the implications of the change, including the deputies’ accountability.

In November, the City Council approved forming a new board that will have investigative powers while independently reviewing complaints against police officers.

Councilman John Moss said he’s concerned that the sheriff’s deputies would not be held to the same standard.

“When they’re interacting with the public and someone files a complaint, their only recourse is to the sheriff,” Moss said.

The City Council deferred a vote on the matter until March 1. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council members Michael Berlucchi, Rosemary Wilson and Linwood Branch voted against deferring the vote, but the other council members wanted more information. Councilman Rocky Holcomb, who works for the Sheriff’s Office, abstained.

Councilman Aaron Rouse said he has “serious concerns,” in part, about the sheriff’s deputies’ level of training for police work on the streets. They typically work in the jail and courthouses, and receive half the amount of hours of training as police officers. Rouse also was worried that citizens didn’t have much time to learn more about the proposed changes to the law.

“The public deserves more engagement,” Rouse said. “This has a significant impact to our community.”

Stolle said at the council meeting that the amendment simply “cleans up the code,” to mirror state law, and that he didn’t expect any controversy.

“It’s just much to do about nothing,” Stolle said. “It’s not going to change the way we do business.”

As the local law states now, only a police officer can request that a citizen show identification based on reasonable suspicion or probable cause, said City Attorney Mark Stiles. Stolle’s request would allow sheriff’s deputies to perform that duty, among others.

Moss asked for a copy of the agreement that the police department has with the sheriff’s office for the augmented services at the Oceanfront and elsewhere in the city.

“It should talk about being accountable,” Moss said. “It isn’t so much about what they’re doing, it’s are they being held to same level of accountability to all the people that we serve and that they serve.”

