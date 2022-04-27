Virginia Beach double homicide victim’s missing brother found safe, police say

A man considered missing and endangered after his brother was killed in a Virginia Beach double homicide earlier this month has been found safe, police said.

Collin Rodgers, 20, was located safely, Virginia Beach police announced Wednesday.

Rodgers was last seen by his parents in their Yorktown home March 27 — about a week before his older brother and sister-in-law were found dead in their Virginia Beach apartment April 4, police said. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23-years-old, were fatally shot in the Thalia Gardens Apartments and Townhomes complex off Bonney Road. The couple had recently married.

Collin Rodgers was discovered missing following the homicide. In a statement issued April 6, police described him as an “endangered adult” due to the unknown circumstances of his disappearance.

Police have said they don’t believe the homicides were domestic in nature. No suspects have been publicly identified.

