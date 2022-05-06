Virginia Beach duo sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and his female co-conspirator received 3½ years for drug trafficking after the pair were found with 14,000 fentanyl tablets.

Marcus Hughes, 32, was sentenced to two decades behind bars on April 29. Deshowna Corprew, 30, was sentenced to 44 months Thursday for her role in the crimes.

The sentences were the result of a traffic stop just after Hughes and Corprew’s vehicle exited the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, according to the a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In their vehicle, police discovered 14,000 tablets of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Hughes and Corprew were returning from Rhode Island, where they had picked up the drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports there were two young children, ages 4 and 7 years old, in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Muhr prosecuted the case.

