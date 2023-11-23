Virginia Beach family will have home heating this winter for the first time in a decade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This Thanksgiving, one Virginia Beach family is expressing their gratitude toward Dominion Energy.

After struggling for about a decade without heat in their home, they’re finally able to live comfortably. Louise Hill said for 10 years she, and her family, lived in unpleasant conditions.

“We had a leaking roof, we had been using window air conditioners, and we had space heaters, of course, in the wintertime,” Hill told 10 On Your Side.

That was until Dominion Energy stepped in to help. In a story back in April, Dominion almost completely transformed the house of seven. Resident Andrew Doyle said he didn’t expect that at all.

“I thought they were just going to kind of come in and seal the doors or something like that, but they came in and did so much from the insulation in the attic and fixing the vent pipes that go between the rooms,” Doyle said.

Hill said going into the summer months they would usually have all the windows open, fans on, etc., just to stay cool.

But since that weight was lifted off of their shoulders, their bills have already become cheaper.

“In reducing all of that, I believe it was at first $25 to $50 improvement,” Hill said.

Dominion Energy’s help had really improved their quality of life, Hill said.

“It took several months for some people to go, ‘Oh my gosh I’m sleeping at night, and I don’t have an air conditioner right next to my head, or two fans in the rooms to move the air around,'” Hill said.

This was done through Dominion Energy’s Energy Share Program. The program has been helping customers with bill assistance since 1982, and also allows help with weatherization with upgrades to lighting, A/C tune ups and more.

Hill said she heard about the program through word of mouth, and wants to pay it forward for anyone else who might need help.

“This is legitimate and a good program, so please get the word out,” Hill said. “We are so grateful for what Dominion Energy has done for us.”

For more information on Dominion Energy’s Energy Share Program, go to EnergyShare | Virginia | Dominion Energy.

